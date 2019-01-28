‘LEGO Movie 2’: Chris Pratt’s Social Media Commandments

The LEGO Movie 2 star Chris Pratt has a few social media tips which can help fellow users escape the negativity which often surrounds comment sections.

Pratt, who stars with Elizabeth Banks, Tiffany Haddish, Will Arnett, and a stacked cast of voice actors for the LEGO Movie sequel, has quite an impressive batch of followers across social media. While much of his content is seen as uplifting and lighthearted, nothing is too genuine and friendly to be targeted by social media’s trolls. In an interview with Fox TV’s Kevin McCarthy, the Guardians of the Galaxy leader opened up about his experiences online.

“I don’t know if it would be considered hardening myself but I think if you lift weights, your hands get a little calloused,” Pratt said. “I think living in the spotlight and having a social media account where you can see comments and stuff like that, inevitably you get stung a little bit. When that happens, you’d likely thicken your skin a touch. I’d like to say I was completely impervious to that stuff but I’m not. I’m just human. I’ve just given myself a social media set of commandments that I attempt to follow.”

Those roles are quite simple:

“Give it no power.” “It’s okay to be yourself and post anything you want.” “Understand the difference between there, their, and they’re.” The same goes for it, its, and it’s. “Make no grand proclamations.” “You’re not on the Senate floor. It’s Facebook, you’re not changing anything and no one cares.” “Don’t read comments.” Then, if users do read the comments, Pratt suggests going back to Number One, and denying the anonymous toxicity and power or control.

Meanwhile, Banks says she hasn’t been too effected by social media. “It’s just not interesting to me to spend my time wondering if people are writing or saying mean things about me,” she said. “I think there’s enough crappy things going on in the world that I would like to put my attention to. Anything that’s personal, that’s never about me, that’s about you. I think that’s a good lesson to take away. I’m not mad at anybody so you wanna spend your time being mad at me, that’s a waste of your energy!”

In The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Pratt plays both Emmet Brickowski and Rex Dangervest. The film is loaded with DC Comics references and other LEGO jokes which both hardcore fans and casual moviegoers will be able to enjoy.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part hits theaters on February 8, 2019.