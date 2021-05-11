Leonardo DiCaprio Photo From New Scorsese Film Goes Viral After Being Labelled Unrecognizable
Earlier this week the first photo from Martin Scorsese's new movie Killers of the Flower Moon was released on Vanity Fair, offering a first look at Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio in the film alongside his co-star, Lily Gladstone. An innocuous enough image, and one that does little to explain the plot of the upcoming Apple Studios film, the image quickly went viral online after the New York Post asserted in a tweet that the star of The Revenant and The Departed was "unrecognizable" in the image. The tweet itself is as harmless as the photo but that didn't stop countless Twitter users from mocking it. We've collected some of the funniest responses below.
Based on the non-fiction novel by David Grann (and featuring a script by Scorsese and Eric Roth, Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of the "Reign of Terror," a series of brutal crimes that took place against members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s. VF describes the events as "a staggering series of 'accidents,' poisonings, and shootings that killed members of the Osage Indian nation in the 1920s—most of them beneficiaries of a windfall of wealth after oil was discovered on their Oklahoma reservation."
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film https://t.co/IZ08MWqbT8 pic.twitter.com/N7TFJyrsSs— New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2021
Joining DiCaprio and Gladstone in the film Jesse Plemons, William Belleau, Jason Isbell, Louis Cancelmi, Scott Shepherd, Sturgill Simpson, and Robert De Niro.
"We are thrilled to finally start production on Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma," Scorsese said when production began. "To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people. We’re grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and The Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We’re excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten."
Killers of the Flower Moon is now filming and is without a release date.
James Gunn's got jokes
He must be the person in the left if he’s unrecognizable because the person on the right looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/iy0Znlniaq— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 11, 2021
More and more people are saying this
Leonardo DiCaprio making headlines for all the right reasons pic.twitter.com/bZ4ztI69LK— ljwr • lewis (@ljwr_) May 11, 2021
Love Titanic
Leonardo DiCaprio is totally unrecognizable in first photos of his new movie pic.twitter.com/tZgI68tnxz— Ella Zee 🌈👑 (@EllaZee5) May 11, 2021
Shaun the Sheep is even in on this
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognisable in first photos of new Scorsese film 😁 pic.twitter.com/hjVhXprDO1— Shaun the Sheep (@shaunthesheep) May 11, 2021
Got 'em
leonardo dicaprio is right there. pic.twitter.com/du3wN3R2DR— .:RiotGrl:. (@RiotGrlErin) May 10, 2021
Which one is in the new Scorsese movie though?
CELEBRITY LOOKALIKES! Leonardo DiCaprio (left); Leonardo DiCaprio (right) pic.twitter.com/FSTFOQmFSk— Nevie Styx (@nickelwolf) May 10, 2021
It's official old buddy,
Leonardo DiCaprio scrolling through these tweets, seeing nobody can identify him: pic.twitter.com/AYEZavKOWL— Sachin4D (@zaxptv) May 10, 2021
He was in 23 episodes
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in photos from Growing Pains. pic.twitter.com/lMJkacJVIC— Alex Segura (@alex_segura) May 11, 2021
Inception.Jpeg
Me when I hear anyone say Leonardo DiCaprio is unrecognizable in that photo. pic.twitter.com/vFGZ7kEqQm— Grand Masker Kushibo, MPH (@kushibo) May 10, 2021
Transformative
There is nothing Christian Bale cannot do. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/SPSysb5OCd— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) May 11, 2021