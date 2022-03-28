Lightyear: New Trailer Released by Disney and Pixar

The iconic Toy Story franchise is getting an origin of sorts, as Pixar Animation Studios is exploring the beginnings of one of its most iconic characters. Lightyear, hitting theaters this summer, tells the story of the “real” Space Ranger known as Buzz Lightyear. This sci-fi tales follows the hero that inspired the line of action figures that one day found their way to Andy’s bedroom. The toy version has long been voiced by Tim Allen in the Toy Story films, but Captain America star Chris Evans is stepping in to take on the original Space Ranger.

Lightyear doesn’t arrive until June 17th, but fans have now been treated for even more new footage from the film. During the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night, Disney and Pixar unveiled a brand new trailer for Lightyear. You can check it out in the video below!

🚀Get ready to go beyond infinity with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear, only in theaters June 17. pic.twitter.com/CL64jpWAM4 — Pixar's Lightyear (@PixarsLightyear) March 28, 2022

Evans leads a cast that includes Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. The film is directed by Angus MacLane with a script from Pete Docter, the head of Pixar Animation Studios.

“Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about,” MacLane said in a statement earlier this year. “In Toy Story, there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my Lighytear pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

“The cast for Lightyear is truly a dream team,” added MacLane. “Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast.”

Lightyear arrives on June 17th.