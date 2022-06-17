Lightyear: Tom Hanks Comments on Chris Evans Replacing Tim Allen as Buzz

Tom Hanks has weighed in on his Toy Story co-star Tim Allen not being a part of Lightyear. Lightyear is the Toy Story spinoff movie currently in theaters. The film is the movie that Andy saw that made him want to own a Buzz Lightyear toy. Allen voiced that toy in the Toy Story movies. However, former Captain America star Chris Evans plays Buzz Lightyear in the Lightyear movie. Allen has expressed his disappointment at being left out of the new film and generally with the entire movie. The film isn't soaring at the box office.

Hanks appears in Baz Luhrmann's new Elvis biopic. The Independent asked Hanks if it was odd to be going up against Buzz Lightyear at the box office. Hanks revealed his hopes for a box office showdown with Allen.

"How about that? I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen and then they didn't let Tim Allen do it. I don't understand that," Hanks said.

When Evans voicing Buzz came up, Hanks said, "Yeah, yeah, I know. Here's the thing: I want to go back in the theatre with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That's what I want to do and, going to see a movie with [Allen] – I'm looking forward to that."

Allen recently weighed in himself on Lightyear's box office performance. He told Extra, "Literally, the short answer is -- I've stayed out of this because it has nothing to do, as I've said a long time ago, we talked about this many years ago, it came up in one of the sessions. I said what a fun movie that would be and that was, we spoke about it all. But the brass that did the first four movies is not ... This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies and they're, as I said, I thought it was live-action. When they said they were doing a live-action, that it would mean real humans, not an animated thing."

He continued, "Really, Hanks and I, well, there's really no Toy Story Buzz without Woody .... I'm a plot guy. This was done in 1997, it seemed to be a big adventure story and, as I see, it's not a big adventure story. It's a wonderful story, it just doesn't seem to have any connection to the toy."

Lightyear is now playing in theaters.