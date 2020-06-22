Lilo and Stitch Fans Celebrate the Disney Film's 18th Anniversary
18 years ago, Lilo & Stitch hit theaters, spawning a franchise still beloved by Disney fans all these years later. After grossing $273.1 million at the box office for Walt Disney animation, the fan-favorite animated feature went on to introduce three more movies and a television series. In fact, the movie began trending on Twitter Sunday night as fans far and wide came together to celebrate the franchise.
A year after its release, the Stitch-centric Stitch! The Movie hit theaters and two years after that, Lilo & Stich 2: Stitch Has a Glitch made its way to the masses. The franchise then ended with Leroy & Stitch and Lilo & Stitch: The Series, both of which set sail in 2006.
More recently, however, new reports have surfaced that say Disney+ is now developing a hybrid live-action/CGI remake for the platform. Prior to any coronavirus shutdowns, the film was reported to start production later this year. No further information has been released about the project as of now.
Lilo and Stitch is 18 years old! This movie meant so much to me as a lonely depressed child. pic.twitter.com/5gZRa0IcT0— Brieanna (@aneverbird) June 21, 2020
Ohana means Family.— Lah| Sweet baby (@lvsprousehartx) June 21, 2020
Family means Nobody gets left Behind or
Forgotten 💚
Happy 18th Anniversary to Lilo and Stitch! pic.twitter.com/4MI1xYxSRH
HAPPY 18 YEARS OF MY FAVORITE MOVIE EVER, LILO AND STITCH 🥺💖 pic.twitter.com/smyk5iRrbS— pennie (@penfivecoat) June 21, 2020
Lilo and Stitch is 18 Years Old today
And guess what? It's still amazing 18 years later! pic.twitter.com/FDXzMNUogv— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) June 22, 2020
"oh good, my dog found the chainsaw" -Lilo Pelekai pic.twitter.com/hhgIQsJ0x1— Centennial 🌻🦋 t💯 (@CentennialReylo) June 22, 2020
Happy 18th Anniversary to Lilo and Stitch! Ohana Forver! ❤💙 pic.twitter.com/xuiO2K0GMx— Looney Cat (@LooneyCat626) June 22, 2020
Ohana means Family. Family means Nobody gets left Behind or Forgotten ❤️ Happy 18th Anniversary to Lilo and Stitch! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ACFmTglEAk— The Disney Bubble (@feeling_disney) June 21, 2020
18 years ago today, Lilo & Stitch was released in theatres and became an underrated Disney classic and one of my favorite movies of all time. This movie is really an inspiration for all ohanas in the world. ❤️💙 #LiloAndStitch pic.twitter.com/uMx6XaFHGD— Jessica McCartney (@JesslmcJessica) June 21, 2020
it's the 18th anniversary to one of my favorite movies as a kid and still one of my favorite movies today!! Happy birthday Lilo and Stitch!! ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/fgE1pMJOH5— mia 🍂 blm (@stcrryeyes) June 22, 2020
Everyone’s talking about Lilo & Stitch but no one’s saying anything about Ruben? He’s always been a favorite 🥪🥪🥪🥪🥪🥪🥪🥪 pic.twitter.com/9J1IwIrw1c— Angel ⋈ 🌺🍂 (@angelmulti711) June 22, 2020
Lilo & Stitch is now streaming on Disney+.prev
