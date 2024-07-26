How Deadpool & Wolverine Sets Up Avengers: Secret Wars

Deadpool & Wolverine sets the table for Avengers: Secret Wars in some very sly ways. This year’s only MCU movie reunites Wade Wilson and Logan. However, these two heroes are from different timelines and must come together to save Deadpool’s world from imminent destruction. The cause of the danger is the fact that the Wolverine that died in 2017’s Logan was the “anchor being” for the Fox X-Men universe. (Where Deadpool is from!) So, the concept of an anchor being identifies the one person that ties a world’s existence together. If that individual or hero disappears, the timeline will start to unravel.

Loki Season 2 gave viewers a front row seat to what that unraveling process looks like. The signature “spaghettification” starts happening in Deadpool & Wolverine when Cassandra Nova gets her hands on a “time ripper.” It speeds up the process of a universe’s death. (It stands to reason that anyone who travels to another timeline would cause an incursion that would also hasten this process.) So, any universe-hopping also doesn’t really help a ton. Deadpool has notoriously been all over the multiverse in the last two movies. So, you can go ahead and expect him to be a big part of whatever Secret Wars story they’re going with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s that Secret Wars comic.

Also, Deadpool & Wolverine actually lays out a way to save timelines as well. There’s a method to reverse a time ripper and repair a dying world. So, expect that detail to be used. Logan is now on Deadpool’s Earth and might even be serving as an anchor being there. (Some theorists believe they’re sharing the honor now!) The Time Variance Authority is still fighting off coup attempts inside those retro walls. So, expect someone to possibly challenge Loki’s vision for the agency as they quit pruning timelines. Interestingly, an Avengers: Secret Wars movie is now more likely than ever to include the X-Men characters.

Could We See More Familiar Faces?

Actors Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr. tape an interview at Good Morning America.

When it comes to Avengers 5 and 6, Kevin Feige has been asked about Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. coming back a lot. In a recent interview with Discussing Film, the MCU producer said that Deadpool & Wolverine‘s story made him hopeful that possibilities are endless. (Not like he was going to confirm it, but it does crack that door open even wider now.) Feige think it would have to happen in a way that pays homage to everything that came before.

“That’s the key, right? How do you do it in a way that maintains what has come before, and in a great way? And we’ve been spending, you know, the last two-plus years figuring that out for Wolverine. So, what’s to come? We’ll see,” Feige told the outlet. “We’re just proud that we, I think, have figured it out for Wolverine. I think Hugh’s appearance and starring role in [Deadpool & Wolverine] is a great sign that it can be done — if great care is taken.”

Did you love Deadpool & Wolverine? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!