Lilo & Stitch 2 Set Photos Reveal Return of Disney’s Iconic Chaos Alien, And He’s Not Alone

We all know by now that Disney live-action remakes are major hit-or-miss gambles that generally have to be judged on a case-by-case basis. However, one of Disney’s biggest success stories was the recent remake of Lilo & Stitch (2025). The live-action version still managed to make rascally alien Stitch a breakout star, even in CGI format; it also expanded upon the characters and lore surrounding Lilo Pelekai (Maia Kealoha) and her older sister Nani (Sydney Elizebeth) in ways that made the deeper themes of family and loss resonate even more powerfully than before. The fact that it made over a billion dollars at the box office (against a budget of $100 million) only cemented Lilo & Stitch as an example of everything Disney wants from these live-action remakes (including new merchandising).

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Lilo & Stitch 2 was a no-brainer after the first film set a new box office record for live-action and animation hybrids, and now the first photos from the set of the sequel are making their way online. They include a first look at the major Disney character who will be making their live-action debut in the film.

Are Lilo & Angel Getting Romantic?

Disney

The first set photo from Lilo & Stitch 2 shows Lilo on what looks to be a date with another familiar-looking alien: Angel, aka “Experiment 624.” The pair seem to be engaged in their own form of fishing (sitting on top of a cooler), with Stitch even wearing a cutesy little fishing hat (new merch alert!). It already tugs at the cute little heartstrings that have made Stitch and his fellow experiments such beloved (and profitable) characters in Disney’s universe.

First appearing in Lilo & Stitch: The Series, Angel got stranded on Earth when Jumba’s experiment pods got scattered; Angel’s special abilities were unique in that she can sing a “Siren Song” that brings out the evil side in those who are susceptible. That included all of the other experiments, like Stitch, making her much more than a singular threat. Eventually, Angel was redeemed and used her voice to become an intergalactic singing sensation, as well as the major love interest in Stitch’s life.

Stitch and Angel spotted on the set of Lilo and Stitch 2. pic.twitter.com/XERoXqpORg — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) October 20, 2026

However, Lilo actress Maia Kealoha recently cast doubt on the idea of Stitch and Angel being romantically linked in this adaptation, saying, “I think that they’re going to have such a great bond, like me and Sydney [Agudong]. I feel like they’re going to feel like brother and sister, because that’s basically Stitch’s ohana.”

So is this little fishing expedition a sibling hangout between fellow experiments? It would be a major change to Disney lore, which is something that fans don’t typically take well to. On the other hand, there are things that work in animation but don’t necessarily work as well in live-action. Two alien characters in a romantic chase may not be as “family-friendly” as Disney wants to be.

Lilo & Stitch 2 will be released in 2028.