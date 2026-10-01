Live-Action Lilo & Stitch 2 Adding New Character In Major Change from the Animated Original

Disney’s live-action remakes have had a bit of a difficult time. Although there have been some successes, such as live-action Cinderella, which was generally well-received, for the most part, they’ve been met with intense backlash and criticism. Live-action Snow White was subjected to perhaps the harshest response, whereas other projects, like live-action Moana, simply proved to be box office flops. Nevertheless, Disney is continuing to put these movies out, with both live-action Tangled and live-action Lilo & Stitch 2 currently confirmed to be in the works—undoubtedly, there are others coming down the line as well. Certain aspects of live-action Tangled have been promising, such as the casting of Kathryn Hahn in the role of Mother Gothel, which was a long time fancast, and despite some tensions over changes made in live-action Lilo & Stitch, its sequel has revealed some upcoming introductions that may actually be rather popular with fans.

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For one, it’s been confirmed that Angel is appearing in Lilo & Stitch 2, which had many fans excited because she was so popular in the original animated series. However, some questions were already being raised as the actress for Lilo, Maia Kealoha, seemed to suggest Angel and Stitch would have a more familial dynamic than a romantic one, which would be a significant departure from the source material. Now, an even greater change to the original story is apparently being made, as reports indicate that a brand-new character is being introduced. According to this claim, “The live-action Lilo & Stitch 2 film is reportedly casting for a new lead character named Nellie. Described as a 9-year-old fast-talking girl who moves to Hawaii from a big city and quickly befriends Lilo and Stitch.” For now, these claims are unsubstantiated, but it’s already getting a range of reactions from fans.

Fans Have Guesses About Who Nellie Is (& A Major Complaint As Well)

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In response to an X post about this apparent new character, two main themes are emerging. The first is guesses about who this character could actually be, and the other is frustration over the seeming lack of one character that pretty much every Lilo & Stitch fan wants to see in the new movie. In terms of the former, many are guessing that this could actually be a version of the animated character Victoria, adapted for the big screen. Victoria appeared in the animated series and was a close friend of Lilo’s, so that seems like a more than reasonable guess, especially based on the description we currently have. One commenter wrote, “Remake counterpart of Victoria,” and another echoed, “A renamed Victoria?”

However, the other pervasive response is a complaint that fans have had since the first live-action Lilo & Stitch, and that’s the absence of Captain Gantu. Gantu was a beloved character in the original movies and show, and audiences were largely very frustrated by his absence. It seems this report has stirred up those feelings all over again, with one commenter writing, “Still no Gantu?” and another saying, “This movie definitely isn’t getting Gantu.” As far as the latter goes, though, that’s not necessarily the case. Introducing a new character doesn’t automatically mean that Gantu won’t be in it, although the choice not to include him in the first movie doesn’t seem like a great sign. Hopefully, though, Disney is at least considering it, as clearly, fans are still hoping for that change.

Will you be watching Lilo & Stitch 2 (or does it depend on whether Gantu’s in it)? Share your thoughts down below.