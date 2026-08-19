Lilo & Stitch 2 Could Make a Major Change to Angel in the Live-Action Sequel, Disney Star Hints

Even as Disney’s live-action remakes still face an uphill battle in terms of reception, the House of Mouse continues to announce them. Currently, live-action Tangled is well underway, and a sequel to 2025’s live-action Lilo & Stitch, Lilo & Stitch 2, was also officially confirmed. Like many of its remake counterparts, Lilo & Stitch faced some rather mixed reception, although unlike live-action Moana or some other recent Disney live-action installments, the fan complaint wasn’t that it didn’t present anything unique but rather than it changed too much. Among the biggest story changes for live-action Lilo & Stitch was the decision for Nani to relinquish custody of Lilo in the end and go to college, which proved quite unpopular.

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There was a number of other changes, such as not giving Jumba the accent he had in the original movie, significantly altering Pleakley’s costume—and, to an extent, character design—and omitting Captain Gantu completely, that also proved controversial. Despite those issues with the first live-action Lilo & Stitch, some signs indicate that history is about to repeat itself. Along with the previous news that live-action Lilo & Stitch 2 is in the works, the D23 panel revealed that fan-favorite animated character Angel, who was not in the first live-action movie, will be making her debut in Lilo & Stitch 2. However, new comments from live-action Lilo actress Maia Kealoha suggest Angel’s role could be different than what many are expecting.

Angel and Stitch Might Not Be Romantic in the Live-Action Movie

Fans of the original Lilo & Stitch, including the animated series, will recognize Angel as the pink alien creature who looks quite a lot like Stitch, other than her coloring and her clearly more feminine design. Those same fans will know that, ultimately, Angel and Stitch ended up becoming love interests in the original story. For that reason, many are, of course, expecting Angel and Stitch to have that same dynamic in live-action Lilo & Stitch 2. Recent comments from Kealoha suggest that may not be the case, though. Specifically, speaking with The Wrap, Kealoha said of Stitch and Angel’s relationship, “I think that they’re going to have such a great bond, like me and Sydney [Agudong]. I feel like they’re going to feel like brother and sister, because that’s basically Stitch’s ohana.”

Lilo actress Maia Kealoha teased how Angel and Stitch will interact in #LiloAndStitch2 at #D23 pic.twitter.com/HIrT6W3ky5 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) August 19, 2026

It’s worth noting that Kealoha’s words should be taken with a grain of salt, as she’s clearly being playful throughout the interview, initially feigning ignorance about Angel’s appearance in the film at all. It’s possible, based on that, that she is simply trying to throw audiences off of the scent in terms of what’s to come in the story—and she would be smart to do so. If Kealoha’s words accurately reflect live-action Lilo & Stitch 2’s approach to Angel, however, then this means a major change to the character and her role in the larger story.

Undoubtedly (and unfortunately) that would lead to even more backlash to these live-action movies than they’re already getting. Of course, for now, it’s not certain how Lilo & Stitch 2 will integrate Angel or how audiences will react, but this is surely a topic that will resurface as the movie’s 2028 release date approaches.