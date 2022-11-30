Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried Address if Mean Girls 2 Will Happen

Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried have addressed if Mean Girls 2 will happen at some point. Interview Magazine actually paired them together for a larger conversation. But, things often turn toward nostalgia and people are wondering when the inevitable Mean Girls sequel will finally be announced. With legacy reboots a basic fact of the entertainment landscape now, a lot of fans have been waiting for the day that Lohan will roll across the screen as either an older version of her character or introducing whatever the next generation will look like. For her part, Seyfried is also very interested in revisiting that world. She knows what the people want and is interested in giving them what they've been asking for. The Parent Trap star is aware as well, and has joked about a number of her old projects being rexamined. It would be interesting to see where all this could lead down the road. Check out the exchange for yourself.

Seyfried said, "I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway." At this, Lohan agreed "that would be really fun." Then Seyfried had to ask the magic question. "Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?"

For Lohan, she's aware of the whispers, but doesn't want some of the proposed pitches. "I don't know. I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no.' We can't do that. It has to be the same tone," she admitted.

Her friend agrees that would make for quite the different dynamic. "Yeah. It would just be completely different," Seyfried admitted. "Anyway, Tina [Fey] is busy. She'll get around to it. Listen, we're all part of each other's worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults."

Will Mean Girls 2 Actually Happen?

Back in 2019, Lohan addressed some of the chatter around Mean Girls 2. She wants to do it, but also she's in the dark as much as anyone else. The Freaky Friday star can't get it greenlit anymore than the fans can. So, we all just sit and wait.

"If anyone has asked for this more than I have, please tell me," Lohan replied when asked about it. "I've said so many times, and so many people have asked me, and I think we'd have so much fun doing it. Tina and Lorne [Michaels] are so amazing and to bring everyone back together would be great. Last time I was in New York, I went up to Lorne, and I was like, 'Please!' It's in their hands."

Are you ready for Mean Girls 2? Let us know in the comments!