Lion King 2 Fans Argue Sequel Songs Better Than Original

Lion King 2 fans are letting their voices be heard on social media and they’re arguing that the film has better songs than the first movie. Now, for a lot of animation fans, this is going to be a hot take, because of The Lion King’s considerable stature. That soundtrack is nothing to sneeze at either. If you can remember the 1995 Academy Awards, the film was rolling deep in the nominations. It took home two Oscars, Best Original Song for Can You Feel the Love Tonight and Best Original Score (Hans Zimmer’s work there.) That along with those Grammy Awards from the same year, for Can You Feel the Love Tonight and Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist for Circle of Life, show you what kind of powerhouse it was.

But, one specific thing was true in the 90s and is still true today, never underestimate the reach of a straight to home release of a children’s movie. Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride is one of those entries and all that fan fervor you see on the Internet this afternoon shows you how many kids used to plunk down with VHS or DVD copies of the second film. An entire generation of kids with possibly just a few choices for entertainment hyping up a favorite, and often overlooked Disney entry? Yeah, that will happen. But, to be fair to the true believers, He Lives in You is dynamite, We Are One is rousing and Love Will Find a Way is very sweet as well. (For any R&B fans in the house the end-title version of that last number is performed by Kenny Lattimore and Heather Headley, so you know it’s good.)

THE LION KING 2 HAS THE BEST MUSIC IN THE WHOLE LION KING FRANCHISE https://t.co/GI20PlE6xK — l’onc (@sk8nfrmdajakes) August 13, 2020

We can’t go this far into discussing Lion King 2 without talking about the thirst for Kovu in the replies either. There are some definite tropes at play with his design and that scar. (Some of the fans drawing a line to other redemptive characters that came afterward.) The young lion descended from Scar’s most loyal ally and has to prove himself from early on because of that connection. Also, does everyone remember those strange lifestyle versions of Lion King character’s in streetwear that were popping up last year? Because the thirst makes sense when you remember how easy it is for the Internet to fall for cartoons.

It remains to be seen if Disney will go back to the live-action well near Pride Rock after Lion King did great numbers at the box office.

