Lionsgate Announces Shareholder Red Carpet Rewards, Including Stock Certificates Featuring Twilight, John Wick and More

Lionsgate is taking the unprecedented move of offering a rewards program for its shareholders. The studio that delivered blockbusters John Wick, Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga, Dirty Dancing, Expendables, Ghosts, Saw, Power, Now You See Me, and Mad Men brands and franchises is teaming with leading consumer shareholder loyalty platform TiiCKER for the new Shareholder Red Carpet Rewards program in the hopes of increasing engagement with its shareholders. Verified shareholders will be offered an array of perks including limited-edition, collectible Lionsgate commemorative shareholder certificates featuring Lionsgate movies and television series, a 50% discount on a full-year subscription to global streaming platform STARZ, discounts on movie tickets in partnership with Atom Tickets, discounts on a broad range of Lionsgate events, experiences and merchandise, giveaways and sweepstakes with the opportunity to win free movie tickets and hometown screenings.

"Lionsgate Shareholder Red Carpet Rewards is a great opportunity to engage with our retail investor base by partnering with best-in-class shareholder loyalty platform TiiCKER to use our portfolio of film and television properties to create an experience with lasting value for our shareholders," said Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate EVP, Head of Global Products & Experiences. "It is a ground-breaking way of connecting with retail shareholders, while continuing to grow the worlds of our biggest brands with consumers around the globe."

"We're thrilled to debut our first partnership with a world-class Hollywood film & television studio and their tens of millions of subscribers and fans in utilizing the TiiCKER platform to build shareholder loyalty and engagement," said Jeff Lambert (Tii: JEFE), founder and CEO of TiiCKER. "Individual shareholders are loyal and want to connect with the companies they own and Lionsgate's Shareholder Rewards program is the most comprehensive suite of perks and experiences ever introduced by a public company. We're honored to be their partner on this blockbuster program."

Shareholder Red Carpet Rewards program members can find their perks at TiiCKER.com/LGF or in the TiiCKER app. As far as redeeming these perks, a shareholder will have to create an account and connect it to their brokerage account, which verifies their stock ownership. In addition to rewarding shareholders with free perks and VIP access, Lionsgate and its retail investors will now be able to communicate and interact directly on the platform.

This is a pretty interesting incentive to get more eyes and possibly customers to buy up shares of your product. How successful the Lionsgate/TiiCKER partnership is will need to be monitored, though fans of the Twilight and John Wick franchises have something else to look forward to.