John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer

The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.

You can check out the trailer below:

In addition to Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 will see the return of Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Ian McShane as Winston. The movie also features some exciting new additions to the cast including Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Bill Skarsgård (It and It Chapter Two), and Japanese-British pop star Rina Sawayama. Chad Stahelski, who has directed every John Wick film, recently spoke with Variety about what fans can expect in Chapter 4.

"I love mythology," Stahelski told Variety. "I love a good myth. I don't really believe – at least for the John Wick movies – in a three-act structure. I believe in storytelling and leaving it. You know, we've always seen John Wick as Odysseus. So we take the time we need to tell the story. As long as we don't fall asleep watching it, we keep it going. But I guess there is a bathroom limit."

Will Keanu Reeves Be In Any John Wick Spin-Offs?

John Wick: Chapter 4 is not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. This week, it was confirmed that Reeves will be appearing in the project as John Wick. It was also confirmed that McShane will be reprising his role in the film.

"We're thrilled to have Ian McShane joining us for a pivotal role in Ballerina," producer Basil Iwanyk said in a statement announcing the casting. "He's been such an integral part of the franchise since the original John Wick. It's been fun to have him on this journey as the Wick universe expands."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023.