Live-Action Tangled Movie Confirms Release Date, But the D23 Footage Has Fans Ready to Wait

While fans are officially losing their minds over Katherine Hahn as Mother Gothel in the upcoming Tangled live-action film, and rightly so, it seems that that’s about all that’s keeping fan goodwill afloat right now, especially on the heels of the poorly received live-action Moana. And as more comes out about the film, fans of the original are finding more and more to feel let down about (including the color of the castle’s banners). But it seems that judgment for the movie as a whole will have to wait until March 31st, 2028, when the film finally releases in theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s no secret that Hahn has been the fan-favorite pick for Gothel forever now, and all signs point to her smashing the role. But is that enough to keep the film afloat? Right now, the answer seems to be a resounding “no,” with fans taking to the internet to lambast Disney for continuing to churn out hollow live-action reboots instead of new, original stories. One fan said, “Oh wow yikes. More live action remakes. Oh Disney. How I miss the company from my youth.” And that seems to be the most common thought post-D23—with each Disney live-action being worse than the one that preceded it, it’s time to let the concept of an entire live-action catalog die.

Is There Any Hope for the Live-Action Tangled?

Best day ever! Disney's live-action Tangled is coming to theaters March 31, 2028 #D23 pic.twitter.com/eFznahHzPG — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 15, 2026

With a cast as talented as the one that’s come together to bring the story to life, there’s always hope. But it’s fair to say fans have strong opinions about how Disney has handled its live-action adaptations in the past, and that the movie hasn’t generated much positive hype. Many fans are also upset that the release date is slated for 2028, leaving audiences with another two years of waiting. “Can’t wait for you guys to ruin my favorite movie of all time with a stupid live-action version,” said one fan. Another responded with, “Just don’t see it. Maybe if we all collectively don’t see the lazy cash grabs, they will stop making them.”

But wherever Disney goes, there’s sure to be a trail of money following behind them, and despite the two-year wait, fans will definitely be lining up to see whatever the live-action Tangled has in store for them—whether that be good or bad.

Rapunzel and Mother Gothel in the Live-Action Tangled movie! pic.twitter.com/Yriu55FKYF — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 15, 2026

The original story of Tangled, which the remake will almost certainly retell shot for shot, centers on Rapunzel, who has been locked away in a tower for her entire life. Believing that it’s for her own safety, it’s actually so that the woman who kidnapped her, Mother Gothel, can use the magic of Rapunzel’s hair to keep herself eternally youthful. But when Flynn Rider stumbles upon her tower, Rapunzel has decided that she’s ready to see more of the world and asks the rogue to help her escape.