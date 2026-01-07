Disney’s Next Live-Action Remake Finally Confirms Its Cast (Including a Former DC Star in the Lead)

Though a live-action remake of Disney’s Tangled has been in development since late 2024, the project only recently started to take some meaningful steps forward. After the Mouse House pushed the pause button on the project to reassess things in the aftermath of Snow White‘s underwhelming box office performance, the studio is now confident in the film’s direction. In mid-December, it was reported that Disney was conducting chemistry readings to cast the lead roles of Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder, specifically targeting young Hollywood actors for those characters. Now, it’s been revealed who will be headlining the live-action remake.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter, former Titans star Teagan Croft and Disney’s Zombies actor Milo Manheim will star in Tangled as Rapunzel and Flynn, respectively. Both performers were on the reported shortlists for the characters that emerged last month. The outlet notes that Disney will now turn its attention to casting antagonist Mother Gothel, the role Scarlett Johansson was going to portray before she stepped down due to scheduling conflicts.

Will Tangled Be a Big Hit for Disney?

Courtesy of Disney

As most people know, Disney experienced its fair share of ups and downs at the box office this year, and one only has to look at the performances of its most recent live-action remakes to get an encapsulation of how 2025 went. On one hand was the disastrous Snow White, which totaled just $205.6 million worldwide. That seemed to indicate audiences were losing interest in Disney’s live-action remakes initiative, something the studio seemed to acknowledge when it put Tangled on hold for a period of several months. Executives probably used that time to determine if the investment was still worth it.

It’s unknown what exactly sparked Disney’s decision to move forward with Tangled again, but Lilo & Stitch might have had something to do with it. Lilo & Stitch was the polar opposite of Snow White at the box office, bringing in over $1 billion globally. This proved there was still an audience for Disney’s live-action remakes, but suggested that the studio needed to be more selective about which titles receive this treatment. It perhaps isn’t a coincidence that the more modern Lilo & Stitch (the original animated movie premiered in 2002) was the much bigger hit. Remaking titles that strongly resonate with younger audiences as opposed to going decades back into Disney history seems like the way to go.

With that in mind, Tangled could be set up for success. The original animated movie came out in 2010, so the remake should be able reach a similar audience to Lilo & Stitch, tapping into nostalgia from adults while also appealing to kids. Additionally, Croft and Manheim seem like great choices for their roles. Manheim in particular has plenty of experience working with Disney musicals (see: his performances on Zombies), so he should be able to handle Flynn Ryder with ease. And Croft, who has a history of playing fierce and determined characters (her turn in True Spirit) will be able to lean into those aspects of her range to play Rapunzel. In Tangled, Rapunzel is a refreshing spin on the Disney princess trope by being a no-nonsense, adventurous protagonist. Assuming Croft and Manheim have strong chemistry, they could carry Tangled to the top of the box office charts.

Before Tangled sees the light of day, Disney’s live-action remakes will face another test when Moana hits theaters this summer. Since the studio is moving forward on Tangled now, it’s unlikely Moana will have any impact on it, but Disney shouldn’t have anything to worry about there. Drawing from the 2016 original, Moana is much more comparable to Lilo & Stitch than Snow White and should strike a chord with modern audiences who have fond memories of the animated movie. If Moana proves to be a hit, then the path will be open for Tangled to follow suit.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!