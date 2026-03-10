Disney’s Next Live-Action Remake Confirms the MCU Casting Everyone Wanted (And It’s Perfect)

Disney’s live-action remakes of their classic animated movies may not be moving as fast as they were a decade ago, but the studio still has a few up its sleeve. Soon, the live-action remake of Moana will arrive in theaters, marking the quickest turnaround for a franchise from animation into live-action, and word was just confirmed yesterday that Tinkerbell will be making the switch on Disney+. Another major project that they’ve had lined up for some time is a live-action take on Tangled, and as development continues on the film, the news update everyone wanted has finally been confirmed.

It was previously reported that MCU favorite Kathryn Hahn was being considered for the live-action Tangled movie, potentially taking on the role of Mother Gothel. Now, Hahn has taken to social media to confirm that she’ll play the part, revealing a video on social media with her “Outfit of the Day” where she’s wearing a custom-made Mother Gothel T-shirt. Check it out for yourself below:

Kathryn Hahn Confirmed for Disney’s Live-Action Tangled

Given Hahn’s place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the witch, Agatha Harkness, it’s no surprise that fans were eager to see her bring her trademark humor and wit to a similar role in another film. Hahn made a splash with her initial appearance in WandaVision, one so big and popular that it saw Marvel create a spinoff solely about her character. As a result, she’s quickly become a fan-favorite not only for her work in the MCU but her roles in other popular comedies like Glass Onion and The Studio.

As fans recall, Mother Gothel is the main antagonist of Tangled, who keeps Rapunzel in her tower in order to steal the magic from her hair and keep her young (she was originally voiced by Donna Murphy in the animated film). Naturally, Mother Gothel also has her own solo song in the film that already feels tailor-made for Hahn to perform, the iconic “Mother Knows Best.”

Hahn joins a cast in the live-action Tangled that includes Teagan Croft (Raven from the Titans TV series) as Rapunzel, with Milo Manheim of Zombies fame set to star as Flynn. The new Tangled will also have a secret weapon behind the camera, something other live-action remakes from Disney in recent years have lacked, with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey bringing the film to life. Gracey’s 2017 film starring Hugh Jackman was a sleeper hit upon release, giving the filmmaker an edge in bringing a beloved animated property to life that was missing from recent attempts like Snow White.

The new Tangled is just one of several live-action remakes still in the works from Disney, with Moana set to debut this summer on July 10, 2026. Currently, no others have a release date, with projects like Hercules and a Lilo & Stitch sequel still in the works. Given how quickly the Tangled remake appears to be coming together, fans should likely expect it to be the next one out of the gate after Moana. That said, no release date is currently set for the film.