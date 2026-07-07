Disney’s Live-Action Tangled Remake Faces Backlash After Fans Spot Change From the Original

You would think that Disney would have learned by now that fans take their live-action remakes very seriously, and that they’re obsessing over everything from the casting to the costumes to the set design. We all saw the insanity surrounding other live-action adaptations like The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast, and the differences therein; some changes were great, and others not so much. But now it’s the new live-action Tangled that’s found itself under intense online scrutiny.

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According to new set photos that have made their way to the internet, there’s a difference only super fans would catch between the animated original and the live-action version currently filming in Spain. And that difference? The color of the heraldry that hangs on the walls of the castle—a change from purple in the animated version to blue in the adaptation. You might think that such a simple change wouldn’t kick up a firestorm of discourse on X and Reddit, but, unfortunately, you would be wrong.

People Have Big Opinions About the Colors

🚨| NEW LOOK inside of the castle set of the live-action 'TANGLED' in Spain!



The sun tapestries in the kingdom have seemingly been changed from purple to blue.



Filming started late last month and is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Q4rGxaxtMl — Tangled Updates (@TangledUpdates) July 7, 2026

Some of those questions feel really justified. For most, it might seem that a simple color swap isn’t worth getting worked up over. But with Disney, everything is intentional. One fan in particular was quick to call out the likely intention of the Mouse. “Yellow and blue when yellow and purple are complementary colors? WHEN RAPUNZEL’S DRESS IS PURPLE??? just say it’s so you can market inevitable toys to boys!” And when there is a cash grab to be had, you can count on Disney to capitalize on it. So, making toys that appeal to boys via a focus on Flynn Rider and a new color palette seems totally possible.

Other fans feel that it’s an entirely unnecessary change that actively detracts from the movie itself, noting how integral the color purple is to the film as a whole, likely serving as a visual reminder throughout of Rapunzel’s royal heritage. And that’s not even mentioning that Disney has also changed the kingdom’s iconic sun iconography to one that can only be called basic. Taking the all caps route, one fan said, “THE GOLDEN AND THE PURPLE ARE LITERALLY THE FRANCHISE’S TRADEMARK????? MY GOD, JUST WHEN I THINK THIS LIVE-ACTION CAN’T STRESS ME OUT MORE, IT GOES THERE AND PROVES THE OPPOSITE.”

It is also worth noting that the color, though maybe not the sun design, may be edited in post-production, as purple can be notoriously difficult to capture on camera and come through properly. But with other weird changes that Disney has made in their live-action movies, it’s genuinely hard to say at this point which direction they might be going with this one.

What are your thoughts on Disney changing the iconic Tangled color palette? Is it intentional, or will it be fixed in post-production? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.