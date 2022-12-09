Logan Director James Mangold Reportedly Wants to Work With James Gunn's DC Studios

James Gunn and DC Studios has been the topic of discussion for the past 24 hours due to a report being published that the DC Universe could be heading towards a hard reboot under the guidance of he and Peter Safran. Patty Jenkins reportedly delivered a treatment for the third Wonder Woman film and the studio reportedly passed on it. There was also the revelation that Jason Momoa may exit his Aquaman role and become Lobo after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Gunn finally broke his silence on the report earlier today and confirmed some bits from the report while denying other parts. Now, a new report from Deadline has revealed that Logan director James Mangold is "excited" to do a film for Gunn, Safran and DC Studios.

"Despite everyone currently playing nice, an anxiousness lurks," the trade wrote. "On the other hand, we hear that WME-repped Flash director Andy Muschietti and Indiana Jones director James Mangold are excited to do business with the Gunn-Safran led studio."

Gunn and Peter Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

