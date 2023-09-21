Logan Lerman Reflects on The Perks of Being a Wallflower Turning 11 Years Old (Exclusive)

Movies have the unique ability to stand the test of time. While a film's theatrical run is often seen as the most crucial element of its release, many modern classics find their core audiences years after playing in cinemas. This can largely be said about The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012). Based on a 1999 Stephen Chbosky novel of the same name, this Logan Lerman-led coming of age tale grossed just $33 million at the worldwide box office yet stands strong on many modern classic lists. Boasting a number of festival awards and televised ceremony nominations, The Perks of Being a Wallflower has continued to find new fans with every passing year.

Logan Lerman Reflects on Perks of Being a Wallflower

Charlie Kelmeckis must have graduated college by now.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower celebrates its anniversary today, September 21st, as it received its wide release following a successful run at the Toronto International Film Festival 11 years ago. Speaking to ComicBook.com in promotion of Prime Video's Hunters back in December 2022, Logan Lerman reflected on The Perks of Being a Wallflower's emergence as a timeless story.

"It's really special to be apart of something that affects a lot of people in different ways, and for some reason has legs, has stayed relevant," Lerman said.

Lerman plays the aforementioned Charlie Kelmeckis in the film. Charlie is a shy freshman who suffers from depression, consequently making school a difficult place for him to fit in. That changes when he meets Sam Button (Emma Watson) and Patrick Stewart (Ezra Miller), two high school seniors who take Charlie under their wing and welcome him into the friend group. The trio get wrapped up in the typical high school drama but their individual relationships and personal character arcs make for a heartwarmingly unique story.

"I don't think about it too much to be honest, but I'm really flattered any time I meet somebody who tells me that they liked the movie and that it meant something to them," Lerman continued. "It's like, the greatest compliment and means so much to me."

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.

The Perks of Being a Wallflower is streaming on Prime Video, Tubi, and PLEX and is also available to rent on Apple TV and Google Play Movies for $3.99.