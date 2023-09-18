New Percy Jackson Poster Pays Homage to Logan Lerman's Film Adaptation

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is revving up its marketing campaign. The serialized adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels wrapped production on its first season this past February, celebrating with a couple of set photos and social media posts. Since then, the eight-episode series has been deep in post-production, with Riordan (who also serves as an executive producer) sharing thrilled reactions to the early directors' cuts. This past August, Percy Jackson debuted another short teaser trailer that featured the first look at WWE's Edge as Ares and a hint of the Minotaur's Montauk attack. As fans await that first official trailer, Percy Jackson continues to tease with still images and new posters.

New Percy Jackson Poster Pays Homage to Movie Predecessor

A true son of the sea god.

As revealed by the show's social media accounts, the latest Percy Jackson and the Olympians poster features Walker Scobell's titular demigod brandishing his iconic sword, Riptide, on a beach as waves crash around him.

While not a direct recreation, this poster harkens back to the Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) billboard which featured Logan Lerman water-bending H2O around him during his climactic battle against Luke.

"I don't think he needs any advice. The kid's really talented. The only advice I can give him is just to enjoy it while you're doing it," Lerman told ComicBook.com when asked about Scobell taking on the role. "I think when you're young, at least when I was younger [playing Percy Jackson], you almost forget to enjoy it as you're a part of it. I really enjoyed it while I was doing it. Just take each second in and enjoy the newness of what you're doing and being a part of something like that. That would be the only thing I would tell him. I'd feel like a bit of a schmuck, giving him advice (laughs). You're great. You're there for a reason. Just do your job."

When Does This Poster Take Place?



As evident by the beach setting, this Percy Jackson and the Olympians poster is plucked out of the first season's climactic battle between Percy and Ares.

During the events of The Lightning Thief, the god of war sends Percy on a wild goose chase that fails to throw the son of the sea god off course as planned, which leads to Ares taking the fight to Percy directly. On the page, the two do battle on a beach in Santa Monica, but as evident by Ares's surroundings in the previous teaser trailer, there is reason to believe that this final showdown will be brought to Montauk instead for the live-action show.

That slight change would be a full circle moment for Percy, as his half-blood journey begins at the New York-based getaway when he is attacked by the Minotaur. Beyond that, he would be significantly closer to his final destination of the Empire State Building, as he takes that skyscraper's elevator to the 600th floor in order to get to Mount Olympus.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres its first two episodes on Disney+ on December 20th.