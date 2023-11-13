Loki Season 2 EP Addresses Marvel's Future Plans For Kang (Exclusive)

Even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is well into its fifth phase and halfway through its Multiverse Saga, the future of the franchise's storytelling is in flux. Jonathan Majors will soon head to trial for domestic assault-related charges, and reports now suggest Marvel Studios will be moving on from Majors' leading role as Kang the Conqueror, the villain that's supposed to be the big bad in the MCU's coming films.

Despite Majors' legal troubles, Loki producer Kevin Wright tells us nothing was changed in the series as a result. In fact, Wright doubled down on the idea that the series was the first Marvel Studios project that didn't have reshoots.

"No, nothing affected our finale. I think I said elsewhere earlier when the show was first coming out, the story that is on screen is the one that we set out to make remarkably so no one was coming down telling us we had to connect or set up anything for the future. It was sort of finish our story that we started," Wright tells us.

He adds, "As far as where it's all going, I can't say and not because I am being coy, we're not a part of those projects. What I would say is, I mean, I know Michael Waldron is working on them and he loves obviously this world as he helped create it. And no, I mean the threat that we establish at the end of this is multiversal war will come. Sylvie is just saying, 'Let us have a chance.' So I hope that people continue to run with that because I would love to see what that story is."

What is Loki Season 2 about?

Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

