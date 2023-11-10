Loki Finale Sets Up the Return of an Iconic Marvel Villain and Surprising Kang Variant

The conversation around Loki Season 2 will surely continue for days to come, as fans work to unpack the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe television installment. The season (and possibly series) finale of the series aired on Disney+ on Thursday night, establishing a new status quo for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and those in his orbit. One of the episode's final scenes shook things up for one character — and may have teased the return of a few key villains in the Multiverse Saga. Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of Loki, "Glorious Purpose", below! Only look if you want to know!

Towards the end of the episode, Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) woke up in what appears to be The Void — and specifically, a piece of grassy knoll with a pyramid in the distance. She then is distracted by the arrival of a purple flash of light offscreen, although we don't see the source of it. While some speculated that the light was caused by Alioth, the primordial smoke monster that He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) had rule over The Void, there is another possibility. The light could belong to one or several of the members of the Council of Kangs, particularly Immortus or Rama-Tut.

Did the Loki Finale Tease Immortus or Rama-Tut?

As the post-credits scene for this year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania confirmed, multiple versions of Kang the Conqueror already know of each other's existence, and seem to be building towards the Multiversal War that has been hinted at across the saga. The Council of Kangs appeared to be led by Immortus, Rama-Tut, and Scarlet Centurion — but the Loki finale, and comic precedent, does tee up the first two variants possibly playing a role.

For starters, Rama-Tut is an iteration of Kang who traveled to and conquered the era of Ancient Egypt, which means that the pyramid could end up being his home base/time machine. Recent comics have actually established a connection between Ravonna and Rama-Tut, as her variant served as the Moon Knight of Ancient Egypt. There's also a chance that the pyramid could be utilized by Immortus — a character who, through very convoluted means, helped rehabilitate Ravonna in the comics and joined her in a number of conflicts against the Avengers. While we'll probably have to wait a while to get the answer, this could very well lead to Ravonna partnering up with another Kang variant — and maybe even embodying her costumed comic-accurate counterparts.

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 5th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 continued the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



