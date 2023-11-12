Did Loki Season 2 Solve Marvel's Kang Problem?

Earlier this month, a scathing new report suggested Marvel Studios would be in trouble with its Multiverse Saga due to the ongoing legal woes of Jonathan Majors. As it's currently set, Majors is set to reprise his role of Kang in at least the next two Avengers films, something now complicated because he'll be going on trial for assault-related charges in New York City. Now that the second season of Loki has aired its final episode, however, Marvel Studios may have a way forward without Majors and Kang involved.

At the end of the episode, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) manages to save pruning timelines by assuming a role watching over the multiverse at the heart of the World Tree, Yggdrasil. Given Loki's effectively the new He Who Remains—combined with the fact Marvel Studios has reportedly weighed introducing Dr. Doom as the overarching villain in place of Kang—there could already be something brewing with the Asgardian trickster.

We know the Marvel Cinematic Universe is barreling toward Avengers: Secret Wars, a comic series where God Emperor Doom ruled over Battleworld, an amalgamation of all of Marvel's universes. Incursions caused all universes or timelines to become one, and the end result is the aforementioned Battleworld.

When it comes to live-action, what if there's no Battleworld? Instead you have the World Tree with Loki in place of Battleworld and Dr. Doom. It'd probably anger some long-time fans of the character given his development as a hero in recent years but in the source material, it's helpful to remember Loki is always a villain.

What is Loki Season 2 about?

Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

