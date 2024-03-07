New Inside Out 2 Trailer Introduces More Emotions

Core memory unlocked. Disney and Pixar released a new look at Inside Out 2, offering a peek inside the mind of a now 13-year-old Riley. Set one year after 2015's Pete Docter-directed original, the Inside Out sequel's emotive big game spot returns to Headquarters where Riley's emotions — Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) — face big changes: puberty. With those growing pains comes new emotions, like the awkward Anxiety (Stranger Things' Maya Hawke), whose crew includes Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment.

You can watch the mind-blowing new Inside Out 2 trailer below.

Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust — who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts — aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Anxiety "might be new to the crew, but she's not really the type to take a back seat," director Kelsey Mann said in a press release. "That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds."

The first trailer arrived back in November and became Disney's biggest animated trailer launch ever, dethroning 2019's Frozen 2 with a mind-blowing 157 million views in 24 hours.

"We are thrilled so many people have tuned in to check out the new trailer for Inside Out 2," Doctor, Pixar's chief creative officer, said at the time. "When the first film came out, we knew that by telling a story where we could see our emotions — those little voices inside your head — there would be so much more to explore than we could possibly fit into one film."

Mann — an animation veteran and member of the Pixar Senior Creative Team whose credits include Monsters University, The Good Dinosaur, Onward, Soul, Luca, Turning Red, Lightyear, and Elemental — makes his feature directorial debut, taking over from Docter. Meg LeFauve, who wrote the Oscar-winning original, also penned the sequel produced by Mark Nielsen (Inside Out, Toy Story 4).

Disney-Pixar's Inside Out 2 opens only in theaters on June 14.