Looney Tunes Voice Actor Reveals More Coyote Vs ACME Images in Campaign to Release the Shelved Movie

Coyote vs Acme actor Eric Bauza shared another image from the Warner Bros. Discovery film as fans try to rally a release into existence. If you've been on social media lately, then you've seen the calls for the studio to release Coyote vs Acme. Bauza is a voice actor who has had a heavy hand in establishing the modern versions of the Looney Tunes. While the cries for a release have not been met with a change in plan yet, the fans and people who worked on Coyote vs Acme are still hopeful. In fact, some of them have been showing their appreciation for the people out there following the story online. It's not hard to be curious about what this Wile E. Coyote and John Cena movie could have been.

Bauza joked on-stage at the Annie awards recently, "Ehhh, could've been worse, Daffy! We could be Wile E. Coyote right now." Then, quickly switching to the iconic duck's voice he added, "I hate to be political, but release Coyote vs. Acme!" Then Bauza decided to make light of how it might affect him later, "And, uh, now that that's over... and by that, I mean my career..."

Regardless of what happens to this film, on behalf of the cast & crew — I just wanted to express how thankful we are of all the love, support and words of encouragement we’ve recieved behind #ReleaseCoyoteVsACME



The fight to release “Coyote Vs ACME” goes far beyond saving a… pic.twitter.com/EiiJuVhGU4 — Eric Bauza (@bauzilla) February 23, 2024

Coyote Vs. Acme Draws Government Attention

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

This entire Coyote vs Acme situation has even drawn the attention of the United States Government. When reports that Warner Bros. Discovery might be shelving the movie for a tax write-off started to bubble online, one representative talked about it on social media. Hailing from the 20th District of Texas, Joaquin Castro argued that he's been in touch with the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission to talk about movies getting shelved for tax write-offs. In addition, he believes that situations like the one unfolding with Coyote vs Acme are as good a reason as any to look into the growing size of entertainment companies and other monopolies that could form through mergers.

"I've spoken (and written) to the DOJ and the FTC about this disturbing, growing trend in the entertainment industry," Castro typed. "It's anti-competitive, anti-worker and predatory. Regulators should review a corporation's use of this tactic in evaluating whether to sue to block future mergers."

Warner Bros. Discovery Defends Shelving Projects

Coyote vs Acme is far from the first Warner Bros. Discovery project to be shelved in recent years. Scoob! Holiday Haunt and Batgirl are also among the big names locked away since David Zaslav took over as CEO of the company. Batgirl, in particular, had some fan reaction when it was shelved. HBO Max (at the time) and Warner Bros. Discovery made a statement that they would not be altering their decision. Zaslav even said of the removed series from Max, "Let me be clear, we did not get rid of any show that was helping us."

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a Warner Bros. spokesperson typed in response to fan outcry. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

"This is more than just a dollar tally of what we've saved on an expense line," Zaslav said in 2022. "It is more than just a number. We are fundamentally rethinking and reimagining how this organization is structured. And we are empowering our business unit leadership to transform their organizations with an owners mindset and a view on quality and accountability."

