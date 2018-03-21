Loot Crate’s Exclusive 'Lord of the Rings' Figure Revealed

Loot Crate has given us an exclusive first look at the Lord of the Rings figure that will be tucked inside the "Artifacts" crate for April 2018. If you're already a subscriber and don't want to be spoiled, why are you here? Avert your eyes! For the rest of you, read on.

First off, keep in mind that the Artifacts crate will also include items from Marvel's Avengers, The Legend of Zelda, and Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal. You can start a 1, 3, 6, or 12 month subscription right here with prices ranging from $15.99 to $19.99 per month depending on the length of the plan. The crates are always stuffed with items that are more valuable than the price you pay, and the LOTR figure is a perfect example of that. So, without further ado…

Behold! The figure that you'll get inside the April Artifacts crate is a Loot Crate exclusive variant of Weta Workshop's Frodo Baggins Mini Epics vinyl figure. That's right - the same company that made props and effects for the film crafted this vinyl figure, and when you consider that the standard version generally sells for around $30, you can see how the variant figure makes this Loot Crate a value for collectors all by itself. We believe that the Loot Crate exclusive version differs from the standard version thanks to the addition of a glow-in-the-dark sword.

Again, if you want to get started on a standard Loot Crate subscription, you can do that here. Signups for the Artifacts crate end on April 19th at 9 pm PT. If you would like to explore other Loot Crate subscription and limited edition offerings (there's something for every fandom), you can do that here.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Loot Crate is a subscription service that sends you a mysterious box of exclusive goodies that includes toys and apparel that are based on a revolving theme. It's like getting a surprise Christmas gift box full of nerdy items each month! As noted, there are crate options for just about everyone.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.