Lord of the Rings: Ian McKellen Addresses Potential Return for Gollum Movie, "If I'm Alive"

Ian McKellen is known for playing many iconic roles, including Gandalf in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. It's been ten years since McKellen last played J. R. R. Tolkien's iconic wizard in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, but many fans are wondering if he could be returning to the role thanks to a new film announcement for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. It was revealed last month that Andy Serkis would be directing and starring in the new movie about Gollum that's set to be produced by Jackson. Last year, McKellen confirmed he has no plans to retire from acting, and addressed the possibility of a Gandalf return during a recent interview with The Times.

While chatting about the play Player Kings, McKellen said that he's heard "stirrings in Tolkien land." ... "And I haven't shaved in months," McKellen happily shared, referring to the hair he's grown for Player Kings. McKellen added that he's heard Gandalf will be part of the film, however, nothing is set in stone. "But there is no script, there is no offer, there is no plan." When asked if he's interested in returning to the role, he replied with a chuckle, "If I'm alive."

Will Viggo Mortensen Be in The Hunt for Gollum?

McKellen isn't the only Lord of the Rings actor being asked about Serkis' new project. Viggo Mortensen, who played Aargoen, said he would be down to reprise his role in the new project. The actor explained he'd sign up as long as it was right for the character, and as long as his current age wouldn't be a problem for the story.

"I don't know exactly what the story is, I haven't heard. Maybe I'll hear about it eventually," Mortensen told GQ. "I like playing that character. I learned a lot playing the character. I enjoyed it a lot. I would only do it if I was right for it in terms of, you know, the age I am now and so forth. I would only do it if I was right for the character. It would be silly to do it otherwise."

What Is The Hunt for Gollum About?

Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum will feature Serkis' Gollum as its main character. Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens are writing the screenplay, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou (Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim). Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is executive produced by Ken Kamins, with Serkis and The Imaginarium's Jonathan Cavendish. Peter Jackson is producing with Walsh and Boyens.

The Lords of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is expected to be released in 2026, but no story details about what the film will explore have been revealed.