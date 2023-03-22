Day After Tomorrow Trends After Los Angeles Tornado

The Day After Tomorrow is trending because of the freak tornado out in Los Angeles. According to NBC Los Angeles, the damage was confined to the San Gabriel Valley in the city. A video showcasing debris and car parts swirling made the rounds on social media. It's a wild sight to behold, especially in a region where tornadoes are not very common at all. The National Weather Service says that it was a "small tornado" and there are no other updates at this time. Montebello Fire Department explained that one person was injured in the winds but there were no fatalities. Five buildings also sustained some damage. Check out the video below.

Here's how 20th Century is described: "When global warming triggers the onset of a new Ice Age, tornadoes flatten Los Angeles, a tidal wave engulfs New York City and the entire Northern Hemisphere begins to freeze solid. Now, climatologist Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid), his son Sam (Jake Gyllenhaal) and a small band of survivors must ride out the growing superstorm and stay alive in the face of an enemy more powerful and relentless than any they've ever encountered: Mother Nature!"

Here's another look at the possible tornado that formed over Montebello, tearing up the roofs on multiple industrial buildings, damaging cars and injuring at least one person. 🌪️😨 Watch live coverage now: https://t.co/0YmyVrcwhu pic.twitter.com/T9X7GumZ2t — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 22, 2023

