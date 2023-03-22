Day After Tomorrow Trends After Los Angeles Tornado
The Day After Tomorrow is trending because of the freak tornado out in Los Angeles. According to NBC Los Angeles, the damage was confined to the San Gabriel Valley in the city. A video showcasing debris and car parts swirling made the rounds on social media. It's a wild sight to behold, especially in a region where tornadoes are not very common at all. The National Weather Service says that it was a "small tornado" and there are no other updates at this time. Montebello Fire Department explained that one person was injured in the winds but there were no fatalities. Five buildings also sustained some damage. Check out the video below.
Here's how 20th Century is described: "When global warming triggers the onset of a new Ice Age, tornadoes flatten Los Angeles, a tidal wave engulfs New York City and the entire Northern Hemisphere begins to freeze solid. Now, climatologist Jack Hall (Dennis Quaid), his son Sam (Jake Gyllenhaal) and a small band of survivors must ride out the growing superstorm and stay alive in the face of an enemy more powerful and relentless than any they've ever encountered: Mother Nature!"
Here's another look at the possible tornado that formed over Montebello, tearing up the roofs on multiple industrial buildings, damaging cars and injuring at least one person. 🌪️😨 Watch live coverage now: https://t.co/0YmyVrcwhu pic.twitter.com/T9X7GumZ2t— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 22, 2023
Did you see these videos? Let us know in the comments down below!
Getting a bad feeling friends
prevnext
The movie “The Day After Tomorrow” is happening. https://t.co/eJ0JwOQ1k7— Josh Seefried (@JoshSeefried) March 22, 2023
Seems bad yo
prevnext
What in the day after tomorrow?! https://t.co/dmhnFelyQU— 🇸🇱Aspiring Housewife (@SheriNotCheri) March 22, 2023
Let's not joke
prevnext
The Day After Tomorrow is one of my favorite movie I’m not about to play games with this weather 😂— COZY (@jazzjanaee) March 22, 2023
Kinda sorta
prevnext
Isn't this how The Day After Tomorrow starts? https://t.co/2zj9QD2fU5— Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) March 22, 2023
Not ideal
prevnext
Everyone wanted to laugh at Jake Gyllenhaal running away from the cold but now we’re only 15 miles away from The Day After Tomorrow https://t.co/s6TyDsC6ei pic.twitter.com/MQYWCjMzJC— Eric, Ernst, All At Once (@popkiller) March 22, 2023
Can anyone tell me?
prevnext
I think I saw this in that movie The Day After Tomorrow. Didn't finish it so don't know how it ended. Was it good? https://t.co/0eiHvVKdfA— husky dave grohl (@saulmalone) March 22, 2023
Serious vibes
prevnext
Los Angeles definitely has some 'Day After Tomorrow' vibes right...
(Via @FOXLA ) pic.twitter.com/1uDTr9Dyvd— Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) March 22, 2023
What's up with this?
prev
What in the "Day After Tomorrow" heck is going on in Los Angeles??? https://t.co/YVY7kfX5U4— Liz Courquet-Lesaulnier (@losangelista) March 22, 2023