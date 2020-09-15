Dylan O'Brien's Love and Monsters Trailer Released

Next month, Dylan O'Brien and the folks at Paramount are bringing big monster action to everyone at home. O'Brien's new action-comedy Love and Monsters is the latest film to get sent from theaters to on-demand options in the wake of the pandemic. The monster flick was originally set to arrive in theaters in February, but will now be released digitally on October 16th, just in time for Spooky Season. With its debut just one month away, Paramount released the first trailer for Love and Monsters online on Tuesday. You can check it out in the video above!

Love and Monsters takes place in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by terrifying monsters, forcing the people left alive to create colonies underground. The lead character (O'Brien) risks heading up to the surface to find his lost high school sweetheart, played by Jessica Henwick. The film also stars Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt.

Michael Matthews directed Love and Monsters with a script from Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen produced. The film was shot on location in Queensland, Australia.

“Given the demand for new, high-quality entertainment right now, Paramount has decided to release Love and Monsters widely on digital platforms,” said Paramount COO Andrew Gumpert in a statement. “While we eagerly look forward to the reopening of movie theaters, we wanted to make this original and imaginative film available for everyone to enjoy at home.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Love and Monsters below.

"Seven years after the Monsterpocalypse, Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien), along with the rest of humanity, has been living underground ever since giant creatures took control of the land. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), who is now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to venture out to Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters that stand in his way."

Are you looking forward to seeing Love and Monsters on VOD later this fall? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Love and Monsters will be released on-demand on October 16th.