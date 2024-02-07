Kristen Stewart Is Out for Revenge in Love Lies Bleeding Trailer

Filmmaker Rose Glass made a name for herself with her directorial feature debut Saint Maud, impressing genre fans with its tale of psychological torment and religious devotion, and Glass is back with her follow-up Love Lies Bleeding, which has earned a new trailer. Love Lies Bleeding made its world premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival and earned rave reviews, as it currently sits at 91% positive reviews according to aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. You can check out the all-new trailer for the revenge thriller below before it lands in select theaters on March 8th and nationwide on March 15th.

A24 Films describes Love Lies Bleeding, "From Director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family."

The movie stars Kristen Stewart, Katy O'Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov with Dave Franco, and Ed Harris.

Valerie Complex at Deadline said of the film, "In Love Lies Bleeding, Glass takes a snapshot of America. Saturated with guns, marked by bloodshed and characterized by lawlessness. However, when you add in some sexy, campy queers sprinkled in for razzle dazzle, you get a film like this full of thrills and captivating energy."

Over at Bloody Disgusting, Meagan Navarro detailed how much about the film will appeal to genre audiences, expressing, "The tipping point ushers in shocking violence that splatters blood and tissue everywhere, and it's here where Glass takes the training wheels off. The further Lou and Jackie spiral out of control, the more Glass begins to play with genres, form, and surrealism. What begins as a neo-noir built upon the classic compulsive romance soon unravels into a skillful patchwork of genres, from body horror hallucinations to western-style gunfights, albeit with Glass's particular offbeat touch. Most impressive is how Glass streamlines all of the competing genres and tones into one cohesive, singular vision."

Despite seeming like a straightforward crime thriller, there's a lot more lurking under the surface, as Devan Coggan described for Entertainment Weekly, "All the gore, excess, and gnarly twists threaten to send Love Lies Bleeding careening off the rails -- and that's before the movie veers into full sci-fi/fantasy territory in its blood-splattered final act. (After all, this is a movie where Harris literally bites into a still-wriggling stag beetle.) But it's Stewart and O'Brian who bring the film back to reality, anchoring Lou and Jackie's love story with the giddy obsession of two people who feel they've finally found their soulmate."

Love Lies Bleeding opens in select theaters on March 8th and opens nationwide on March 15th.

