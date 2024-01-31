A24's Pearl, The Lighthouse, and More Returning to Theaters in February

In just slightly more than a decade, film studio A24 has made a name for itself by delivering audiences ambitious and genre-bending fare, and to celebrate the studio's accomplishments, they've partnered with AMC Theatres to screen their "most-loved" movies in February. The movies featured in the revival series are Pearl, A Ghost Story, The Lobster, and The Lighthouse, all of which could be described as unconventional love stories, but ones that bend genre lines for wholly unique experiences. Additionally, purchasing a ticket will get you an exclusive A24 sticker and a free month of AAA24, the studio's streaming service. The revival series kicks off on Wednesday, February 7th and tickets are available now through AMC's website.

Pearl screens February 7th and is described, "Trapped on her family's isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the watch of her mother. Lusting for the glamorous life she's seen in the movies, Pearl's temptations and repressions collide in the origin story of X's iconic villain."

A Ghost Story screens February 14th and is described, "From acclaimed filmmaker David Lowery, A Ghost Story follows a recently deceased young man (Casey Affleck) who returns to his former home as a benevolent spectral presence repeatedly trying to connect with his beloved wife (Rooney Mara), and over time, others who pass through the house. As time unfolds, he arrives at an increasingly deep understanding of love, loss, his place in the world, and the world beyond. Lowery crafts a soulful and romantic portrait of life after death and a beautifully intimate meditation on some of life's most epic and profound questions."

The Lobster screens February 21st and is described, "In this highly imaginative, delightfully absurdist comedy from visionary director Yorgos Lanthimos (Dogtooth), Colin Farrell stars as David, a man who has just been dumped by his wife. To make matters worse, David lives in a society where single people have 45 days to find true love, or else they are turned into the animal of their choice and released into the woods. David is kept at the mysterious HOTEL while he searches for a new partner, and after several romantic misadventures decides to make a daring escape to abandon this world. He ultimately joins up with a rebel faction known as The Loners, a group founded on a complete rejection of romance. But once there David meets an enigmatic stranger (Rachel Weisz) who stirs up unexpected and strong feelings within him..."

The Lighthouse screens February 28th and is described, "From Robert Eggers, the visionary filmmaker behind modern horror masterpiece The Witch, comes this hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s."

