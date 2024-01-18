Alex Garland's Civil War Moves Up Release Date

The next big feature film from Alex Garland is shifting its release date. The prolific director behind Annihilation and Ex Machina has teamed with A24 yet again for Civil War, a movie with not many details aside from a recently released trailer in December. What we do know is America appears to be at war, but with whom is considerably murky. In any event, Civil War was originally scheduled to drop in theaters on April 26th. However, A24 has moved Civil War's release date up by two weeks to April 12th to take advantage of more IMAX screenings.

Civil War features a main cast of Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Karl Glusman, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonica T. Gibbs, and Jess Matney. Alex Garland is an Academy Award winner, taking home the award for Best Achievement in Visual Effects for Ex Machina. Garland was also nominated for Best Writing, Original Screenplay.

What is Civil War about?

A24 describes Civil War as an "adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razor's edge." Gathering information from the trailer tells us that Nick Offerman plays the President of the United States, and the military has been dispatched to confront the "western forces" of California and Texas, who may have joined together to overthrow the government. We see fighting in the streets, with Kirsten Dunst and her family attempting to capture the chaos while traveling across the country to make their way to DC.

In addition to Civil War, A24 has a number of new and upcoming projects on its slate, including the Poor Things, Dream Scenario, Sophia Coppola's Priscilla, and the Showtime series The Curse. The studio also has two projects that were able to keep filming amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, after receiving interim agreements from the union. These include Mother Mary, the upcoming film starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel and directed by The Green Knight's David Lowery, as well as the Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega-led Death of a Unicorn. Other projects that the studio has in development include Olivia Wilde's A Visit From the Goon Squad, Steve McQueen's Occupied City, Andrea Arnold's Bird, and the upcoming X and Pearl sequel MaXXXine. The studio also made headlines earlier this year for news that it might be pivoting towards more blockbuster-oriented fare, in order to help boost its overall profile.