Saint Maud Gets Chilling New Poster

✖

Saint Maud might be one of the most highly-anticipated horror films to come out in the near future, with the project laying the groundwork for a cerebral and truly terrifying journey. While the film has had an equally-turbulent time getting to the big screen, getting and losing several release dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that hasn't stopped promotion on the film here and there. A new poster for the film, which recently debuted from TotalFilm, is no exception. The poster, which you can check out below, shows Maud (Morfydd Clark) against an all-black background, with her hair visually ablaze.

Here's your exclusive look at the new poster for #SaintMaud, the chilling horror from debut director Rose Glass. Watch the trailer here: https://t.co/QjFVOfumCw pic.twitter.com/w6Phf7xGEc — Total Film (@totalfilm) July 23, 2020

The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patient’s soul — but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.

"I’m always interested in anti-heroes and characters who are deeply flawed," Glass previously told Seventh Row. "I’m interested in stories where you see characters doing seemingly unacceptable, or kind of crazy, bad, monstrous things, but hopefully, through the experience of watching the film, you kind of put the audience in their experience enough to realise that maybe there’s something more universal in the motivations behind it. Maud’s behaviour may be sort of monstrous, and she does terrible things, but the hope is that you present her as a real person: she’s funny; she’s arrogant; she’s vulnerable; and she’s all these other things. Even though a lot of stuff that happens is very strange, it comes from a misguided place of just wanting to connect with people, to not be lonely, to feel valued and seen — all these very fundamental, normal things that I think, I hope, everyone else wants."

"She obviously goes about it in an unhealthy way. And she needs help. But she’s the hero of her own story," Glass continued. "I thought if it were too naturalistic or realistic, then we’d sort of see her a bit too much as a victim, a bored and lonely girl, so depressing… And I’m sure some of it is a bit down, but it was important to me that it’s a really fun experience for people to watch. She experiences these ecstatic highs, as well as lows."

Saint Maud also stars Jennifer Ehle as Amanda, Lily Knight as Joy, Lily Frazer as Carol, Turlough Convery as Christian, Rosie Sansom as Ester, Marcus Hutton as Richard, Carl Prekopp as Homeless Pat, and Noa Bodner as Hilary.

The film most recently held a release date of July 17th of this year, but was postponed indefinitely earlier this month. Given the ever-evolving impact that the pandemic has had on the theatrical film industry, the film's ultimate release date remains a bit up in the air. When theaters first started shutting down earlier this year, horror efforts like The Invisible Man and The Hunt were made available for in-home viewings while also briefly available in theaters. Before losing its first release date, Saint Maud was earning a lot of support from theaters, with AMC announcing it would screen films like The Exorcist and The Conjuring in the weeks leading up to its release to set the stage for its religious terror.

What do you think of the newest poster for Saint Maud? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.