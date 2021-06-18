Luca: Pixar's Latest Movie Is Now on Disney+

✖

The newest movie from the famed Pixar Animation Studios is finally available to stream on Disney+. Luca, which follows the story of a young sea monster in the Italian Riviera, was released on Disney+ early Friday morning, allowing fans everywhere to check out the adventure for themselves. And unlike some of the other major releases on Disney+ this year, Luca isn't part of the Premier Access program. The movie is simply an exclusive Disney+ release, meaning that it's streaming free for everyone with a subscription.

If you head to Disney+ right now, or any time this weekend, you'll see Luca front-and-center as soon as you login. The film is receiving a ton of critical acclaim and is already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. There's a good chance Luca will be a massively popular release for Disney+ this month.

Luca stars Jacob Tremblay as its titular sea monster, who fears everything that lives on the service. That is until he runs into Alberto, Jack Dylan Grazer, a bold new friend who encourages Luca to give freedom a chance. Luca also stars Emma Berman, Saverio Raimondo, Marco Barricelli, Maya Rudolph, and Jim Gaffigan. The film is directed by Enrico Casarosa with a script from Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones. Andrea Warren produced.

According to Casarosa, Luca will blend elements of his life growing up in Genoa with The Little Mermaid and the works of legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca,” Casarosa said in a statement when the film was first announced. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

Are you excited to finally stream Luca on Disney+ this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

