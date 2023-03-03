Luther: Idris Elba Would Love to See Netflix Sequel in Africa

Luther star Idris Elba would love to see a sequel to his latest Netflix movie set in Africa. Buzzfeed's SeasonedBF asked the action star about his love for the film culture on the continent. He had a clear admiration for their cinematic scene and wants to further the reach of some projects. When it comes to seeing Luther attempting all those wild sequences, some places in Africa could deliver amazing visuals, without a doubt. So, we'll have to see if Luther: The Fallen Sun does well enough to warrant a follow-up. The franchise has not been shy about giving the fans more, so maybe it will happen. Watch that entire interaction down below!

How Does Fallen Sun Stack Up To Luther?

Fallen Sun is on Netflix now and Comicbook.com's Spencer Perry is impressed with the entry in this story. Luther is a beloved show and the movie lives up to the highs of that program. One detail that the critic had to mention is that the project feels like an answer to what Elba could do with some of the high-minded roles that have been rumored for him. However, it might not approach it in the way you would think.

"If I can't teach someone a thing or two about helping them set up their own film culture, then I don't know who can"



"After years of begging for it, the continuation of Idris Elba's hit detective series Luther has finally arrived. Not only does it manage to give us the continued adventures of the character, but Elba is also clearly using this film as a way to address a larger conversation about his career," Perry said.

"For years, fans have been putting him into franchise roles in their minds, pining for the day he might suit up and either play James Bond or a superhero like Batman. What Elba proves with Luther: The Fallen Sun, however, is that he doesn't need one of those franchises, not when he has this character that he fully owns," he added. "That said, he still manages to use the film's action scenes to confirm that, yes, if asked, he could have done it; he just doesn't need to."

Netflix has a fresh synopsis for the beloved character's latest outing: "In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for the film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary."

