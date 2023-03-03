Widely Hated Comic Book Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
It seems like there is no end to the choices you have when you open Netflix, and the streamer's library continues growing every day. Just this week, Netflix added wildly popular movies like The Hangover and The Hunger Games. Despite having so many great movies to choose from, however, subscribers have taken to turning on one of the most hated comic book adaptations of all time, which recently made its way to the service.
R.I.P.D., otherwise known as the Rest in Peace Department, is a 2013 film from Universal, based on the comic books from Dark Horse. The film boasts two enormous stars in Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges. It had the makings for a hit, but poor reviews led to an abysmal showing at the box office and R.I.P.D. went on to be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
Despite the decade of warning signs, quite a few Netflix subscribers have turned on the movie since it was added to the lineup. Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list features R.I.P.D. as the #4 film from the previous day, beating out major hits like The Hunger Games and Minions: The Rise of Gru.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 below!
