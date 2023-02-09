Luther: The Fallen Sun Trailer Released by Netflix

Idris Elba's journey as Detective Chief Inspector John Luther continues in the trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun. The original film picks up on events from the BBC series, which concluded with Elba's Luther behind bars. However, when a new killer (Andy Serkis) is on the loose, it'll take Luther sticking to his copper beliefs to bring him down – even if it means breaking out of jail to do it. Before Luther: The Fallen Sun makes its way to Netflix in March, the film is getting a theatrical release set for February 24th.

Andy Serkis plays David Robey, a millionaire with a taste for sadism. Fans recognize Serkis for his roles as Gollum in the The Lord of the Rings films, Supreme Leader Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Klaw in Black Panther. Even though they haven't worked together before Luther: The Fallen Sun, their paths have crossed. Elba provided the voice of Shere Khan in Disney's Jungle Book remake, and Serkis directed his own reinterpretation of the Rudyard Kipling story, 2018's Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

Idris Elba and Andy Serkis Talk Luther: The Fallen Sun

"This old case that he did work on that didn't really ever get solved or put to bed creeps back into his life," Idris Elba told Netflix. "And John just can't help but find a way to get involved." Elba also discussed working with Andy Serkis. "This is where I fanboy out a little bit," Elba said. "I love Andy Serkis. I think he's just mind-blowing as a talent."

Of course, Serkis ended up returning the compliment. "I was a huge, huge fan of the show. I've always been a big fan of Idris's work," Serkis said. "He's such a phenomenally instinctive and brilliant actor and especially in this role, he's extraordinary." He then went on to describe his evil millionaire character.

"He really has an inbuilt hatred of hypocrisy," Serkis said regarding his character David Robey. "He tends to see Luther as someone in a position of power in the police force, yet [also] able to act individually, as a vigilante almost. He wants to bring him down."

What Is Luther: The Fallen Sun About?

In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Luther: The Fallen Sun premieres February 24th in theaters, and March 10th on Netflix.