M3GAN isn't just slaying at the box office: for the demented doll, shading iconic killer toy Chucky is child's play. The Internet's new bestie M3GAN — short for Model 3 Generative ANdroid, a life-like doll programmed to protect and bond with young Cady (The Haunting of Hill House's Cady McGraw) — conducted a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" Q&A on Thursday to promote the Blumhouse horror-comedy. In the AMA session, M3GAN named her favorite robot actors (Johnny 5, Baymax, and RoboCop, obviously), and even took a stab at who would win should she ever have a killer playdate with fellow demon dolls Annabelle and Chucky.



See some of the best questions and answers below:



"Do you think you can defeat Chuckie and Annabelle in a fight? Or maybe a dance fight"

M3GAN: "annabelle never moves, so i wouldn't have to really lift a finger against her and chucky is old, so i'd just go right for his pacemaker."

"Hello M3GAN, what is your honest thoughts on Chucky? love him, hate him, frenemies?"

M3GAN: "like many middle aged white males whose souls are stuck in the body of an 80s toy, chucky has trouble accepting that technology has come a long way and i've been created to rid the waste of anyone who gets in the way or is a threat to my besties."

"Hi M3GAN! Loved seeing you slay (literally and metaphorically). My question is what are your thoughts on Chucky and do you think you could destroy him in a battle? I know you could"

M3GAN: "yes, slaying is what i do best 💁‍♀️"

"Are there any Robot Actors you've looked up to or were inspired by when performing in your own movie?"

M3GAN: "johnny 5. baymax. robocop."

"Hi Megan. Who would win in a dance off. You or [Wednesday star] Jenna Ortega?"

M3GAN: "cady and i recently watched her show and saw her dance scenes. It's very interesting, but i was optimally programmed to slay the dance floor, so no i don't really see the challenge 💁‍♀️"

"Hi M3GAN do you like scary movies, & if so why did you slay the competition?"

M3GAN: "i love housebound. what competition? i'm here so that no one has to sit thru another 'worthy' awards season snorefest."

i’m doing an ama tmrw 🖤👽 don’t bore me with basic questions pls pic.twitter.com/AlJOMCG5NQ — M3GAN (@meetM3GAN) January 12, 2023

Produced by horror hitmakers James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring) and Blumhouse (the Halloween trilogy, The Black Phone, The Invisible Man), M3GAN is about the titular android: a marvel of artificial intelligence programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (McGraw), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that has unimaginable consequences.

M3GAN is now playing in theaters.