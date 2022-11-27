Wednesday Star Choreographed One of the Netflix Show's Best Scenes Herself

Tim Burton's The Addams Family spinoff series, Wednesday, debuted on Netflix last week and there's already fan consensus about the series' best scene — a dance sequence in the fourth episode, "Woe What A Night", in which Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) takes the dance floor to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" and dances very much to her own beat complete with kooky and original choreography. Now, in a new video in which the Wednesday cast reacts to those moves, it's revealed that Ortega choreographed Wednesday's dance herself.

"I actually felt really insecure about this," Ortega says in the video. "I choreographed that myself and I think it's very obvious that I'm not a dancer or choreographer."

The cast of Wednesday reacts to *that* dance scene — which @jennaortega choreographed herself! pic.twitter.com/ljos7uWMj8 — Netflix (@netflix) November 25, 2022

Ortega also revealed in an interview with Vulture that she took her inspiration from '80s goth club dancing and that she watched videos of kids dancing in clubs before creating Wednesday's dance moves.

"I just pulled inspiration from videos of goth kids dancing in clubs in the '80s," Ortega said. "Lene Lovich music videos, Siouxsie and the Banshees performances, and Fosse."

She added, "I feel like I gained a new level of respect for that line of work."

What is Wednesday about?

Netflix describes Wednesday as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Ortega (Scream) leads a cast that includes Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) as Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, Jamie McShane (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Sheriff Galpin, Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) as Xavier Thorpe, Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) as Tyler Galpin, Riki Lindhome (Duncanville) as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, and Christina Ricci (1991's The Addams Family) as Marilyn Thornhill. Also featured are Emma Myers (Girl in the Basement) as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday (Dear White People) as Bianca Barclay, Naomi J Ogawa (Skylines) as Yoko Tanaka, Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) as Eugene Ottinger, and Georgie Farmer (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle) as Ajax Petropolus.

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix.

