M3GAN Sequel Reportedly in Early Development

The debut of any original, new horror movie comes with speculation about whether a new franchise will be kicking off, with the release of M3GAN and its financial success resulting in a report from Deadline that a sequel is already in early development. The filmmakers involved with developing the movie have been teasing that there is potential for a follow-up film to be explored, with this being the first possible confirmation that the sequel would actually be moving from a concept to a fully realized adventure. Stay tuned for details on a potential sequel to M3GAN, which is in theaters now.

The outlet noted that they got confirmation of the development of a sequel last Friday, before the film opened to $30 million. When such a sequel could move forward and the creatives involved are yet to be revealed, though with the film's ending very much teasing that M3GAN's terror hadn't been concluded, there's countless ways in which the titular doll could make a return or evolve in unexpected directions.

She's more than just a toy. She's part of the family. From the most prolific minds in horror -- James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises, and Blumhouse, the producer of the Halloween films, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man -- comes a fresh new face in terror.

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

Produced by Jason Blum and James Wan, M3GAN is directed by award-winning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone (Housebound), from a screenplay by Akela Cooper (Malignant, The Nun 2) based on a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan.

M3GAN is in theaters now.

