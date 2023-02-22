M3GAN Unrated Teaser Released

M3GAN is getting an upgrade. From hit horror producers Jason Blum (Halloween) and James Wan (The Conjuring), Universal Pictures will release the M3GAN unrated version on Digital HD (February 24th) and Blu-ray/DVD (March 21st) — and you can get a sneak peek in two new teasers, below. The M3GAN UNRAT3D VERSION delivers more distressing violence and profanity, and features never-before-seen bonus content, including a breakdown of the creation of M3GAN and behind-the-scenes featurettes showcasing the film's complex stunts and gory deaths. (The 102-minute theatrical cut, which is available to own now on digital, is rated PG-13 for "violent content and terror, some strong language and a suggestive reference.")

In the movie, M3GAN —Model 3 Generative Android — is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. As Gemma faces pressure at work from her boss (Shang-Chi's Ronny Chieng) to deliver a finished version of M3GAN, she suddenly becomes the unprepared caretaker of her newly orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (The Haunting of Hill House's Violet McGraw). Gemma decides to pair the M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

don’t make M3 repeat myself 😈👂



bring home the unrated edition of my movie on digital friday & blu-ray 3/21 https://t.co/AnnWTLOlDf pic.twitter.com/dFGsf9RoAJ — M3GAN (@meetM3GAN) February 22, 2023

M3GAN is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 95% and went on to gross $167 million at the global box office. The Blu-ray, DVD, and digital versions of the film include the following extras: the featurettes "A New Vision of Horror," a mini making-of featuring the filmmakers and cast; "Bringing Life to M3GAN," exploring how animatronics, puppets, and actor Amie Donald helped make the killer doll as real as possible; and "Getting Hacked," a behind-the-scenes look at how cast and crew accomplished some of the film's gory deaths.

M3GAN Unrated Version Release Date



The all-new M3GAN unrated version is available to own on digital on February 24th, and Blu-ray and DVD on March 21st. The M3GAN UNRAT3D VERSION includes the theatrical version, and both cuts have a run time of 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Where to Watch the Unrated M3GAN Cut



The M3GAN UNRAT3D VERSION will be available digitally on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, XFinity, VUDU, DISH pay-per-view, DirecTV movies, AT&T U-Verse on-demand, and COX. The disc version will be available at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.

Where Can I Watch M3GAN Online for Free?



M3GAN will stream exclusively on Peacock starting February 24th. Both the theatrical cut and the M3GAN unrated version will be available, but a premium ($4.99/month) or premium plus ($9.99/month) subscription is required to watch. If you're already a Peacock subscriber, there's no extra fee to stream M3GAN.