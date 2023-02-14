M3GAN Producer Teases Sequel Status, Says James Wan Had at Least "Seven Different Ideas" for Followup

A sequel to M3GAN was announced just weeks after the film landed in theaters, based on the film's financial and critical success, with producer Jason Blum recently teasing just how many ideas the potential follow-up film could explore, as producer James Wan had been considering them ever since filming wrapped on the debut film. He also confirmed, however, that with the filmmakers not entirely being sure that there would be the opportunity to continue the story, everyone will have to wait for writer Akela Cooper to develop the script, so it's currently unclear which of these ideas that Wan had would be the one explored in the next installment.

"James Wan is one of the most creative, inventive people I know," Jason Blum revealed to Empire Magazine. "He's an idea machine, and as we were winding up the movie he had about seven different ideas of what the sequel could be."

While the sequel has already secured a January 2025 release date, part of what will make the development on M3GAN 2.0 go a bit more smoothly is that Cooper, Wan, and director Gerard Johnstone are all slated to return.

"We've got to write a script. I mean, you've gotta give us a little bit of time," Blum joked about the status of the project. "The creative process suffers when you [rush]. You pretend you're not making compromises, but you always do. So I wanted to give us enough time to make the movie great, and we have that now. And we have the whole team coming back, we're not having to hire a writer or director -- all those people are in place."

The film is described, "M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Get Out's Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, The Haunting of Hill House), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences."

M3GAN 2.0 is scheduled to hit theaters on January 17, 2025.

