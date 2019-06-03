Macaulay Culkin Responds to Drake’s Home Alone Hoodie

Singer/rapper Drake has been seriously into the 2019 NBA Finals, as his hometown team the Toronto Raptors take on the Gold State Warriors for the league title. Drake keeps making headlines with his antics on the sidelines of each game – including a stunt just last night, where Drake paid homage to Home Alone with his choice of wardrobe.

Well, thanks to social media an already funny pop-culture moment is getting even funnier, as the star of Home Alone himself, Macaulay Culkin took notice of Drake’s outfit, and had the following to say about it:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hey @Drake I’m right here, bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ. pic.twitter.com/GTHMKg6LWU — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) June 3, 2019

Macaulay Culkin: “Hey @Drake I’m right here, bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ.”

If you feel like Steve Rogers / Captain America and are having some trouble understanding this particular reference, here’s some background:

Since the NBA finals began, Drake has been using his fame and visibility to wear outfits meant to troll and/or generally mind-f*ck Golden State into submission. In game 1 of the finals, Drake donned a throwback Raptors jersey for Dell Curry, aka the father of Goden State Warriors superstar, Steph Curry. Golden State’s other big superstar, Kevin Durant, was injured for game 2 – hence the Home Alone image and quote in Drake’s hoodie, which makes reference to one of the film’s biggest quotes.

Check out how Drake nonchalantly drops the bomb upon his entrance into the stadium. Shade level: midnight!

Drake is in the building. Check out the back of the hoodie 👀 pic.twitter.com/sFTrIlauol — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 3, 2019

At this point, there’s a sizable audience keeping tabs on the NBA finals just to find out what Drake’s next choice in trolling wardrobe will be. The man truly is a next level star.

Macaulay Culkin has been getting a nice little Home Alone resurgence going lately. Google rolled out a Culkin as a grown-up version of his Home Alone character for a Google Home ad campaign last fall. More recently, the launch of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood trailer has inspired Home Alone mashups, as the former features Rambo taking on cartel baddies in a house he’s rigged with deadly traps. Be sure to check out that video, above!

That’s all to say: if Culkin was looking to make a comeback, now would be a prime time to do so. Thank Drake.

The 2019 NBA Finals are currently being played.