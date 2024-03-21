Mad Max: Was Chris Hemsworth's Furiosa Character in Fury Road?

The world is returning to the Wasteland this summer with the long awaited Mad Max: Fury Road prequel film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Story. The film follows a young Furiosa with Anya Taylor-Joy taking over the lead role that Charlize Theron originated in Fury Road, and both trailers that have been released have shown plenty of connective tissue between the two stories. There will obviously be a massive focus on Furiosa's origin, and we're going to learn a lot about important characters like Immortan Joe. But will the film's new characters also tie in to the story of Fury Road?

The biggest unknown going into Furiosa seems to be Dementus, the villain played by Chris Hemsworth. With this being a prequel to Fury Road, a lot of people are wondering how or if Hemsworth's Dementus factors into the equation. The short answer is that, at this point, there is nothing concrete tying Dementus to Fury Road, but that could obviously change once Furiosa is released this summer.

What we know about Dementus is that he's a warlord of the Wasteland, much like Immortan Joe, and that he will eventually come into conflict with Joe after he kidnaps a young Furiosa. As of now, that's all that has been revealed about his character.

All that to say, there's no reason Furiosa can't deliver a big twist or two to the story we think we know. No one in Fury Road is named Dementus, but what if the character is given some kind of title after or during the events of Furiosa.

Is Dementus the Bullet Farmer?

This is just a theory, but it's one that makes more sense after the latest Furiosa trailer. Could Dementus be a younger version of the Bullet Farmer, one of the three warlords featured in Fury Road?

In Furiosa, Hemsworth wears a prosthetic nose for his character, one that seems very similar to the nose of the Bullet Farmer, played in Fury Road by actor Richard Carter. Obviously, a similar physical feature isn't nearly enough to base an entire theory on, but it's a start. It's enough to get the wheels turning.

The latest trailer for Furiosa peppers in a lot more evidence to support the Bullet Farmer theory. First of all, the trailer shows off a battle at what appears to be the Bullet Farm, with Dementus trying not to lose his grip in a literal bullet waterfall. That alone should be enough of a hint to start thinking about the Dementus to Bullet Farmer pipeline, but another scene makes the connection even more obvious.

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

One shot in the trailer sees Immortan Joe flanked by multiple allies. Rictus and another warrior on his right, The People Eater on his left. In Fury Road, there were three main warlords: Immortan Joe, the Bullet Farmer, and the People Eater. Two of them are present in this shot from the trailer. So where's the Bullet Farmer?

There could obviously be all sorts of answers to this question, but one of them clearly points to the notion that they're working against the other warlord — and we already know Dementus and Joe are at odds in Furiosa.

Again, this is just a theory. Dementus could just be a one-off villain and the Bullet Farmer's origin could be completely unimportant to the story of Furiosa. But it's worth keeping in the back of your mind as we speed towards the film's premiere in May.