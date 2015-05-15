Mad Max: Furiosa Spinoff Gets Official Plot Synopsis

After exceeding fans' expectations and winning countless awards when it debuted in 2015, Mad Max: Fury Road is finally getting another installment in the form of Mad Max: Furiosa. The prequel film is expected to offer the origin story of Imperator Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), who was portrayed by Charlize Theron to great acclaim in Fury Road. With production on the long-awaited project finally beginning earlier this month, fans have been eager to find out the first official details about the film — and it looks like they've gotten their wish, in the form of a new synopsis released by Warner Bros, which you can check out below.

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

"I'll tell you how it's going when it's finished, but it has got off to a lovely start," director George Miller recently explained in an interview with Deadline. "All I can say about my excitement about doing it is that it's definitely exciting, because even though it's certainly of that world of Fury Road, it's also got a lot of the differences we've been talking about. Again, it's uniquely familiar. And probably the biggest difference is the timespan. Fury Road happened over three days and two nights and this one happens over 15 years. So, it's a saga."

"The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was, 'I am so excited to work so hard,'" Taylor-Joy revealed in an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused in 2020. "The level of commitment that has been shown before me, I endeavor to match that, and that makes me really excited."

"I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her," Taylor-Joy explained. "She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can't even think about trying to step [into her shoes]. It has to be something different, because it just can't be done."

"I've already started dreaming about her. She's coming in pretty strong," Taylor-Joy added.

Mad Max: Furiosa will be released in theaters on May 24, 2024.