Mad Max: Furiosa Star Details What Sets Prequel Apart From Fury Road

Nearly a decade after audiences met Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road, Anya Taylor-Joy will be starring as the character in the prequel film Mad Max: Furiosa, and while the film will obviously see the return of the compelling character, the actor confirmed that the overall structure of the story will have some key differences from Fury Road. While a key component of that film was its narrative momentum, as the storyline took place over a matter of days, the upcoming Furiosa will allow audiences to spend more time with the character to learn more about her history. Mad Max: Furiosa lands in theaters on May 24, 2024.

"The main thing that [director] George [Miller] and I spoke about was that Fury Road is a road movie," Taylor-Joy revealed to the Inside Total Film podcast. "It takes place over, I think, three days: getting somewhere, and then turning around, and coming back. And this is an epic. This takes place over a long period of time, and you get to know [Furiosa] better in that way. I love that character so much. That whole experience was mind-boggling, and George is the best. I hope that [people] enjoy it."

The new film is described, "As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Furiosa first came to life thanks to Charlize Theron, but with this being a prequel to Fury Road, Theron didn't return. Despite the impact her performance made on the overall project, Taylor-Joy confirmed that she didn't consult with Theron about the development of the figure.

"Charlize was sweet enough -- I think both of us ended up in a situation where we were both so respectful of each other that we didn't want to reach out prior [to filming]," Taylor-Joy revealed to PEOPLE last year. "The second it was over, once this press tour is over, we're having dinner and we're going to swap war stories for sure."

