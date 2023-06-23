Junkie XL Returning to Score Mad Max: Furiosa Prequel

✖

Junkie XL will return to George Miller's post-apocalyptic wasteland to score the Furiosa-centered prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. Junkie XL (real name Tom Holkenborg), who scored Fury Road, confirmed his involvement with the prequel during an appearance on a TheFilmJunkee stream on YouTube. "It's coming," he said. "George and I work together. So I'm actually currently working with him on a different movie before that movie is being made." The other movie Junkie XL refers to is Three Thousand Years of Longing, an epic fantasy romance starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba that Miller is currently filming in Australia.

Miller is co-writing and directing the Furiosa prequel. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the title character, originated by Charlize Theron in Fury Road. "The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was,' I am so excited to work so hard,'" Taylor-Joy said of the role on an episode of the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. "The level of commitment that has been shown before me, I endeavor to match that, and that makes me really excited. I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her. She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can't even think about trying to step [into her shoes]. It has to be something different, because it just can't be done. I've already started dreaming about her. She's coming in pretty strong."

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Chris Hemsworth. "Pretty damn fired up to be a part of a franchise that meant the world to me as a kid growing up in Australia, Hemsworth said on Instagram. "Mad Max was the pinnacle and a huge reason why I got into the business of telling stories. The fact that I'll have the honor of not only being directed by its original visionary in George Miller but also take part in Furiosa's origin story is incredibly exciting. Huge respect to George, Mel, Charlize, Tom and all the cast and crew who helped build this epic world. I'll do my best to continue the tradition of cinematic badassery."

Mad Max: Fury Road was released in 2015 and topped many year-end "best of" lists and was later recognized by many as one of the decade's best films. The film earned $374.7 million worldwide, earned 10 Academy Awards nominations, including a Best Picture nod and a Best Director nomination for Miller. It won six other Oscars.

Mad Max: Furiosa opens in theaters on June 23, 2023.