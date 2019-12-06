George Miller Confirms New Mad Max Movie Is Next

It’s been more than four years since acclaimed director George Miller returned to the Mad Max franchise and released Mad Max: Fury Road into theaters, and fans remain as excited as ever about another installment. Not only did the film revitalize the Mad Max franchise, it completely outclassed its predecessors, leading many to consider it one of the best movies of the entire decade. That kind of original action blockbuster has never been seen before, but everyone is hoping to see it again, including Miller himself. The director has made it clear that he has more Mad Max movie ideas in the tank, and it sounds like he’s already working on the next one.

Miller spoke with Deadline this week about his new film Three Thousand Years of Longing, which stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton and goes into production early next year. He revealed that, while he’s hard at work on pre-production for his new movie, he’s also working on the next Mad Max.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m not done with the Mad Max story and I think you have to be a multi-tasker and there’s certainly another Mad Max coming down the pike after this,” Miller said. “We’re in preparation on that as well. It’s an interesting question, the idea of multi-tasking. I discuss this with other filmmakers and I think what happens to me is that when you’re working on one thing, and you get so distracted and focused on that one thing, it’s like a creative holiday to focus on the other one for a bit. It helps you achieve that objectivity, to look at the thing afresh each time and say, I thought I was doing this, but it doesn’t seem to be the case now.

“The more different the films are, the more interesting that is. A really good example: I was working on Happy Feet Two while Fury Road was getting up and then falling down. They couldn’t have been more different. One was animation, the other live action. It worked for me.”

Miller still has an entire movie to make before he really dives into a new Mad Max, but it appears as though the Fury Road sequel will immediately follow Three Thousand Years of Longing. That, ladies and gentlemen, is very good news.

Are you hoping to see another Mad Max movie from George Miller? What do you think the next installment will be about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!