Madame Web IMAX and 4DX Posters Released

Madame Web is the focus of new IMAX and 4DX posters. The Spider-Man Universe film from Sony Pictures is a female-focused flick headlined by Dakota Johnson, who plays the titular Madame Web, who has the power to see the future. Together with three other Spider-Women, Madame Web has to confront secrets from her past while also fighting a deadly threat in the present day. Madame Web also packs some star power, with the film also co-starring Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor. With a little under a month until Madame Web swings into theaters, it's time to lay your eyes on new IMAX and 4DX posters as tickets go on sale.

"Experience #MadameWeb in IMAX starting February 14 and unravel the mystery of every thread. Get tickets now. Get tickets now," a post from the official IMAX account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. As for the poster, it shows Dakota Johnson's Madame Web falling in front of a red background. At the top of the poster are spider webs, and as your gaze moves down there appears to be broken glass. Five circles highlight Madame Web's main characters of Johnson's Cassandra Webb, Sydney Sweeney's Julia Carpenter, Isabela Merced's Anya Corazon, and Celeste O'Connor's Mattie Franklin. Tahar Rahim's mystery villain can also be seen.

"Save the future with #MadameWeb in 4DX tickets now on sale and in theaters February 14. Exclusive artwork by @OrlandoArocena," a post from Fandango reads. The 4DX poster shows Madame Web with her arms wide open, and her three co-stars standing on a rooftop. The mask of Tahar Rahim's villain takes up the majority of the background.

Experience #MadameWeb in IMAX starting February 14 and unravel the mystery of every thread. Get tickets now. Get tickets now. https://t.co/XK2CXchMy0 pic.twitter.com/uoxDqrYYov — IMAX (@IMAX) January 29, 2024

Save the future with #MadameWeb in 4DX 🕸️ tickets now on sale and in theaters February 14. Exclusive artwork by @OrlandoArocena

🎟️'s – https://t.co/RoKAua3zPT pic.twitter.com/CPJPnq28X6 — Fandango (@Fandango) January 29, 2024

What is Madame Web about?

The Sony Pictures description of Madame Web reads, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future… and realizes she can use that insight to change it. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies...if they can all survive a deadly present.

Directed by SJ Clarkson, Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb / Madame Web, Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman. The film will also star Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet cast in currently unknown roles.