Madame Web Director Says Spider-Man Spinoff Exists in a "Standalone World"

Madame Web is set in a standalone world according to director SJ Clarkson. The filmmaker and star Dakota Johnson talked to Entertainment Weekly about their trip into the Spider-Verse. Or, will it be? From the sounds of Clarkson's interview, maybe fans shouldn't go in expecting to see Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland swing into frame. With all the Sony Spider-Man universe movies (Venom, Mobius, Kraven, etc.), there is a lingering question of where the Marvel hero is during the events of these movies. Well, according to Madame Web's director, fans aren't going to have to know a ton about the multiverse to digest the latest outing in Sony's playground. That might work in its favor, or it might not! Viewers are going to have to see for themselves.

"She's definitely in a standalone world," Clarkson told the outlet. "I was able to just have free rein and let the movie be what it needed to be, as opposed to trying to force it into something else. That was a gift, in a way, to be able to take something and bring a fresh and I hope original take to it." So, the unique vision is there. However, fans had been dreaming big ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home's release. Introducing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire back into the fold will do that.

How Did Dakota Johnson Choose This Role?

With Madame Web drawing closer and closer, Dakota Johnson has been addressing her role in the Sony movie. The studio put out a behind the scenes video where the actress talks about stepping into the tights of Madame Web. Ezekiel Sims is out on the prowl for Spider-People of all striped. There's something weird going on in this universe and it is up to Johnson's character to solve it. Cassandra Webb's abilities might be the key to keeping everyone safe. Here's how the actress describes the process of choosing her place in this project.

"I have always really loved Marvel movies. Madame Web was very enticing to me. This movie is before she ends up in a wheelchair," Johnson said. "She's hyper-intelligent and her greatest superpower is her mind. When Cassie begins to experience her clairvoyance, she thinks she is losing her mind. Madame Web is unlike any other superhero. When you think about how Spider-Man flies through the air, or Venom when he changes, it's so mythical to us."

What Is Madame Web About?

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Sony Pictures has a synopsis for the new Marvel movie: "'Meanwhile, in another universe…' In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

